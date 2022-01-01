In a speech at the 70th International Astronautical Congress, Bridenstine said the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) mission would look for ice on or below the surface of the moon at its south pole, a key resource for future human missions.

"We actually have a mission right now that I'm very pleased to announce, it's called VIPER," he said. VIPER would fly to a moon on a commercial lander through the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

"VIPER is going to rover on the south pole of the moon and VIPER is going to assess where the water ice is," he continued. "We're going to characterize the water ice, and ultimately drill and find out just how the water ice is embedded in the regolith on the moon."