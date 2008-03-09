Stories
US Military Could Collapse Within 20 Years Due to Climate Change

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 27, @11:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the or-not dept.
News

coolgopher writes:

A story notes that

[...] according to a new U.S. Army report, Americans could face a horrifically grim future from climate change involving blackouts, disease, thirst, starvation and war. The study found that the US military itself might also collapse. This could all happen over the next two decades, the report notes.

[...] The report paints a frightening portrait of a country falling apart over the next 20 years due to the impacts of climate change on "natural systems such as oceans, lakes, rivers, ground water, reefs, and forests.

Current infrastructure in the US, the report says, is woefully underprepared: "Most of the critical infrastructures identified by the Department of Homeland Security are not built to withstand these altered conditions."

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday October 27, @11:17PM (1 child)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Sunday October 27, @11:17PM (#912547)

    So either change your dietary habits [mealcomic.com] or start stockpiling those MRE's now! [schlockmercenary.com]

  • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday October 27, @11:21PM (1 child)

    by BsAtHome (889) on Sunday October 27, @11:21PM (#912549)

    This is the same government that, at the highest level, denies any such phenomenon exists. How could it be that such devastating report was not redacted into blaming China? That is what your president said; it is China's propaganda to destabilize the USA. Oh, wait, we've always been at war with eastasia, or was that westasia or northasia. Damn, they keep changing the words.

    Anyway, if the world goes down the drain, then all countries go down the drain. There are no safe places. Better get prepared. The massive movement of the world's population is yet to come and devastate the concept of "country" for a long time to come.

    Or, you can put your weight on the right side and actually change. But that also means to reduce the army by a huge factor. Otherwise you cannot make any climate goal a fact and the (sci)fiction writers will have been the prophets all along.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 27, @11:23PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 27, @11:23PM (#912551)

    Too bad this study is irrelevant because it will happen first due to simple deflationary collapse of the US dollar. But keep jerking off to your (anti-)trump porn. Almost $700 billions dollars are being printed a week right now, not even a whisper from the people you trust.

    BTW, someone wants your site to turn into an echo chamber:

    Due to excessive bad posting from this IP or Subnet, comment posting has temporarily been disabled. If it's you, consider this a chance to sit in the timeout corner. If it's someone else, this is a chance to hunt them down. If you think this is unfair, please email admin@soylentnews.org with your MD5'd IPID and SubnetID,

  • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday October 27, @11:30PM

    by RamiK (1813) on Sunday October 27, @11:30PM (#912554)

    It's the only way to make sure.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 27, @11:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 27, @11:56PM (#912558)

    we're told that in 12 years the world ends from climate change, so they're good.

