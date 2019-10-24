from the at-what-cost? dept.
A health care algorithm affecting millions is biased against black patients
A health care algorithm makes black patients substantially less likely than their white counterparts to receive important medical treatment. The major flaw affects millions of patients, and was just revealed in research published this week in the journal Science.
The study does not name the makers of the algorithm, but Ziad Obermeyer, an acting associate professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who worked on the study says "almost every large health care system" is using it, as well as institutions like insurers. Similar algorithms are produced by several different companies as well. "This is a systematic feature of the way pretty much everyone in the space approaches this problem," he says.
The algorithm is used by health care providers to screen patients for "high-risk care management" intervention. Under this system, patients who have especially complex medical needs are automatically flagged by the algorithm. Once selected, they may receive additional care resources, like more attention from doctors. As the researchers note, the system is widely used around the United States, and for good reason. Extra benefits like dedicated nurses and more primary care appointments are costly for health care providers. The algorithm is used to predict which patients will benefit the most from extra assistance, allowing providers to focus their limited time and resources where they are most needed.
To make that prediction, the algorithm relies on data about how much it costs a care provider to treat a patient. In theory, this could act as a substitute for how sick a patient is. But by studying a dataset of patients, the authors of the Science study show that, because of unequal access to health care, black patients have much less spent on them for treatments than similarly sick white patients. The algorithm doesn't account for this discrepancy, leading to a startlingly large racial bias against treatment for the black patients.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 28, @11:25AM
This is what people keep voting for in America. What do they expect? Every other developed nation has a system where people demand some services and tax the elected officials to implement the details. In America, they are brainwashed into thinking that universal healthcare is unattainable for poor nation like America (unlike rich nations, like Greece or Cuba). You get what you demand. Simple as that.
Next question
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 28, @11:37AM
Made as it was for a for profit medical industry, one has to wonder whether this outcome was really unintended or not.
God knows what the motivations of future algorithm developers will be as society uses them more and more. I think it appropriate to note that Shockley was a eugenesist.
(Score: 2) by Non Sequor on Monday October 28, @11:37AM
We've seen that some people worry about AI being too effective. Recently someone said that you should consider the harm that an AI that is programmed to drive a car from point A to point B might do if it gives no priority to the safety of nonpassengers or property. This is a true concern in one sense, but it's not really any different from the concerns present in heavy machinery. Look at something like farm equipment. You switch it on and it will perform its function regardless of whether it is appropriate to do so. The equipment can be used properly because it has been tested for effectiveness at its intended task, it has safety mechanisms which have also been tested for effectiveness, and the user has some responsibility for using it appropriately. AI isn't any different. It needs to be tested for effectiveness both at its intended task and in terms of safety mechanisms and users need to be responsible for actual deployment.
Unconstrained general purpose optimization is an intractable problem. In order to solve an optimization problem, you have to have enough prior information about the nature of solutions or impose artificial constraints or allow approximations. These assumptions all require testing regardless of the quality of the methods that you use.
In the example of medical data sets, an estimator that is optimal relative to the empirical distribution of the data is not optimal relative to the intended use. The empirical data contains situations where a more extensive intervention could have been successful but was precluded by the patient's inability to pay and as a result, fitting to the data will prejudge medical conditions that are correlated with inability to pay. Many people have this image that a perfect AI is a master of deductive reasoning that can identify this kind of distinction and draw conclusions from it but the fact is that deductive reasoning is much less efficient at problem solving than inferential reasoning. Inferential techniques in AI are more successful than deductive techniques and all of the recent development in AI has been centered on methods of using a large number of computational cycles to develop a reasonably effective inferential black box that serves as an estimated model for a data set.
Deductive reasoning in humans seems to be more heavily used as a means of reducing the complexity of sets of facts by searching for contradictions and deriving common principles that explain multiple facts. People actually use deductive reasoning in reverse and that makes sense from a computational complexity perspective because it's not usually a very effective method in the forward direction. AI is not going to change this set up. AI will allow us to use some of our problem solving tools in a more precise and repeatable manner, but it doesn't eliminate the sources of bias and the inherent difficulty of estimating outcomes on complex systems.
Write your congressman. Tell him he sucks.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 28, @12:09PM
If they can demonstrate that equally wealthy white patients get better care than equally wealthy black patients, then they are on to something. Likewise, if they can show that dirt poor white people get better care than dirt poor black people, then they have something. That "something" may or may not be a race bias, but they'll have something.
For them to demonstrate something like that, then they would almost have to find that multitudes of doctors fail to offer equal care to black and white patients. Hospitals would be giving inferior care to black patients, and perhaps billing them differently, based on race. Things like followup appointments would have to be demonstrably deficient, questionably inferior drugs prescribed, etc.
I'm pretty sure that all city dwellers, rich and poor, have better access to home care, hospice, and other such services than I have out in the country, by reason that they are so much closer to all of that. There may or may not be bias against black people, if and when everything else is perfectly equal. But, they have failed to actually demonstrate that here.
Hmmmm - that may be a problem, in and of itself.
I can parse that a couple different ways, but it looks like they are "adjusting" the numbers to get the results that they want.
They further explain how they fudge the numbers?
So, the algorithm itself doesn't actually bias agains anyone? I'm trying hard here - is it biased, or is it not biased?
Wait, wait, wait - didn't that sentence contradict what was said earlier? They just said that
Maybe I need to improve my doublespeak to parse this thing out better? My takeaway is, more money is spent on black patients than white patients with equal risks, but the black patients have poorer outcomes. Odd - they probably shouldn't be considered "equal risk". But, more money is spent on them, all the same. And, more money equates to poorer outcomes?
I wonder if maybe this entire study hasn't exposed the fact that black patients are more likely to be victims of insurance fraud or some such? I shy away from that conclusion, because that would reinforce the progressive viewpoint that "blacks is stoopid, they need us to take care of them". I really, REALLY don't think black people are stupider than whites.
I see TWO problems here. Human judgement is fallible. The other problem is, maybe blacks don't have as extensive electronic records as whites? Maybe - I can't possibly say one way or the other.
When I'm all done looking at this, I can only say that another team needs to look at the same (or very similar) data, to see if they can get the same results. I suspect that this team went looking for a bias, and they found it, fudging some numbers along the way. I don't entirely disbelieve them, but I don't quite believe them either.
