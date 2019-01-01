Stories
C++ is a Modern Language (No, Really...)

posted by Fnord666 on Monday October 28, @06:05AM
from the evolve-or-die dept.
JoeMerchant writes:

C++ is a language you should give serious consideration to learning in 2019 (or whenever you happen to come across this article). Rapid language modernization, better tooling, a growing and inclusive community, and a thriving job market are just some of the reasons C++ should be your next language to learn.

Wow, this guy drank too much Kool-Aid ™️️, I'm out.

Yeah, I get it. At least in the communities I've been a part of over the years, C++ has a consistently bad reputation.

...

Modern C++ (versions ≥ 11) is an entirely different beast and should be considered separately.

foreach new_shiny in hackerland
    { import; improve; integrate; }

Plus, importing crusty old code into your projects is fun, well, at least more fun than dissecting them and re-coding in a new language which lacks the libraries they leaned on.

