The Sydney Morning Herald reports that two Australian States now allow citizens to choose to have a licence issued in digital format and have it displayed on their smartphones.
New South Wales citizens are now finally able to display their driver's licence on their phones and use it as a form of ID at licenced premises.
But if you have a cracked screen, it may not get accepted because a clear screen is required for it to be used as valid ID; your phone must also be fully charged so that you can show your licence.
[...] The Service NSW app, which enables people to display their ID on iPhone and Android smartphones, was updated about 12pm on Monday for all NSW citizens to add their driver's licence.
Until now, only about 20,000 citizens in trial areas that included Sydney's eastern suburbs, Albury, and Dubbo were able to make use of a digital driver's licence.
[...] "Always carry your plastic card if you know you're going to need your driver licence, or if you plan to travel interstate. Ensure your phone screen is not cracked and your phone is charged," Service NSW warns. "It ... may take some time before all organisations will be ready to accept" the digital app.
While the licence is expected to be accepted at most venues, the state government is reminding people to still carry their plastic card "to avoid inconvenience", as some venues in NSW or other states and countries may not accept it as a valid form of ID.
It's also reminding people to not use their phones while driving or riding when asked for ID and that you do not have to hand over your unlocked phone in order for it to be verified by people such as security guards or police officers.
"You don't have to hand over your phone. You may be asked to refresh your licence, by pulling down and releasing," the Service NSW app says.
Heed the experience of this woman who used ApplePay to buy an electronic bus ticket and then had to go to court because her battery died.
