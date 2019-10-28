Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Australian States Allow ID to be Stored on Smart Phone

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 29, @05:44AM   Printer-friendly
from the what-can-be-abused,-will dept.
Mobile Security

MostCynical writes:

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that two Australian States now allow citizens to choose to have a licence issued in digital format and have it displayed on their smartphones.

New South Wales citizens are now finally able to display their driver's licence on their phones and use it as a form of ID at licenced premises.

But if you have a cracked screen, it may not get accepted because a clear screen is required for it to be used as valid ID; your phone must also be fully charged so that you can show your licence.

[...] The Service NSW app, which enables people to display their ID on iPhone and Android smartphones, was updated about 12pm on Monday for all NSW citizens to add their driver's licence.

Until now, only about 20,000 citizens in trial areas that included Sydney's eastern suburbs, Albury, and Dubbo were able to make use of a digital driver's licence.

[...] "Always carry your plastic card if you know you're going to need your driver licence, or if you plan to travel interstate. Ensure your phone screen is not cracked and your phone is charged," Service NSW warns. "It ... may take some time before all organisations will be ready to accept" the digital app.
While the licence is expected to be accepted at most venues, the state government is reminding people to still carry their plastic card "to avoid inconvenience", as some venues in NSW or other states and countries may not accept it as a valid form of ID.

It's also reminding people to not use their phones while driving or riding when asked for ID and that you do not have to hand over your unlocked phone in order for it to be verified by people such as security guards or police officers.

"You don't have to hand over your phone. You may be asked to refresh your licence, by pulling down and releasing," the Service NSW app says.

Anyone want to put more information on their phone?

Original Submission


«  GlobalFoundries and TSMC Sign Agreement, End Legal Disputes
Australian States Allow ID to be Stored on Smart Phone | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by jasassin on Tuesday October 29, @06:04AM

    by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Tuesday October 29, @06:04AM (#913150) Journal

    It'll be a cold day in he'll when I install a government app on my phone!

    --
    jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 29, @06:04AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 29, @06:04AM (#913151)

    Heed the experience of this woman who used ApplePay to buy an electronic bus ticket and then had to go to court because her battery died. [ft.com]

    It all started one October afternoon last year, when a bus inspector asked to see my £1.50 ticket. I had tapped into the bus with my iPhone using Apple Pay, but alas, in the five minutes since I’d boarded, my phone had run out of juice, so I had no means of proving that I had paid.

    The inspector took my details and I didn’t think much more about it. Until December 28, that is, when, as I set out towards celebration number 103 of the Christmas season, I noticed a rather serious-looking letter addressed to me lying on the hall rug.

    Upon opening it, I discovered I had been charged with failing to produce a valid ticket on a Transport for London service — and that I had 21 days to plead either “guilty or not guilty”. TfL said it had sent a letter ahead of this, but I never received it. This all felt a bit much for a time of year when the most stressful thing I normally face is working out if I can fit in a fifth mince pie, or whether it’s best to leave it at four.

    I called the phone number given on the letter and explained what had happened. I was told to find a bank statement showing I had paid my fare and email it as soon as possible to TfL’s “investigations, appeals and prosecutions” team.

    At this point, though, I came up against another snag — this time caused not by payment innovation, but by regulation innovation. As someone who takes pride in being in control of my personal finances, I had recently switched my bank account to make use of a £100 bonus offer. And that meant the current account that had been linked to my Apple Pay in October no longer existed, so getting a statement was going to be tricky.

    ...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 29, @06:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 29, @06:06AM (#913152)

    Oi mate, you got a loicense to drive there? We may be the land down under driving upside down on the wrong side of the road but your phone still needs to be charged.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 29, @06:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 29, @06:11AM (#913154)

    Who in their right mind puts their real name on a phone?

(1)