Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Employees Continued to Get Screwed by MyPayrollHR Fiasco

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 29, @08:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the royally-screwed dept.
Business

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for soylent_red

When cloud payroll provider MyPayrollHR abruptly closed its doors amid fraud allegations last month, it sent its roughly 1,000 clients, many of them small businesses, into disarray as employees saw their paychecks disappear from their accounts. The fallout continued this week after MyPayrollHR's third-party processor, Cachet Financial Services, announced it was no longer handling payroll transactions.

According to multiple reports, Cachet sent out an email to clients this week stating: "With extremely heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that after Friday, October 25th, Cachet will no longer be able to process your ACH activity."

Payroll companies associated with Cachet will now have to find another way to route funds to employees' bank accounts, as the company "will not handle any further wires, effective immediately." The company did not immediately respond to Gizmodo's request for inquiry.

So my fine soylentils, does anyone work for a company that used MyPayrollHR, and if so, how has this impacted you?

Source: https://gizmodo.com/employees-continued-to-get-screwed-by-mypayrollhr-fiasc-1839383187

Original Submission


«  Dark Web Child Porn Site Taken Down Without Breaking Encryption
Employees Continued to Get Screwed by MyPayrollHR Fiasco | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.