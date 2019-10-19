from the fun-with-psychedelics dept.
Recent years have seen a renewed interest in the clinical application of classic psychedelics in the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders. Researchers of the University of Zurich have now shown that mindfulness meditation can enhance the positive long-term effects of a single dose of psilocybin, which is found in certain mushrooms.
[...] Researchers at the University Hospital of Psychiatry Zurich have now for the first time examined the potential synergistic effects of combining mindfulness meditation and psilocybin. The scientists recruited 40 meditation experts who were taking part in a five-day mindfulness retreat. In the double-blind study, the participants were administered either a single dose of psilocybin or a placebo on the fourth day of the group retreat. Using various psychometric and neurocognitive measurements, the team of researchers were able to show that mindfulness meditation increased the positive effects of psilocybin, while counteracting possible dysphoric responses to the psychedelic experience. "Psilocybin markedly increased the incidence and intensity of self-transcendence virtually without inducing any anxiety compared to participants who received the placebo," says first author Lukasz Smigielski, who conducted the study directed by UZH professor of psychiatry Franz Vollenweider.
[...] "Our findings shed light on the interplay between pharmacological and extra-pharmacological factors in psychedelic states of mind," says Vollenweider. "They indicate that mindfulness training enhances the positive effects of a single dose of psilocybin, and can increase empathy and permanently reduce ego-centricity. This opens up new therapeutic avenues, for example for the treatment of depression, which is often accompanied by increased self-focus and social deficits."
Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191024075003.htm
Journal Reference: Lukasz Smigielski, Michael Kometer, Milan Scheidegger, Rainer Krähenmann, Theo Huber, Franz X. Vollenweider. Characterization and prediction of acute and sustained response to psychedelic psilocybin in a mindfulness group retreat. Scientific Reports, 2019; 9 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-50612-3
Let's get past n=36, which anyone here would instantly know to be dodgy.
Their control group was 18 people not given drugs. That means they found an experimental effect that psilocybin enhances the positive outcomes of meditation, not vice versa.
Neither in their supplementary data nor in the paper proper is there a scatter plot showing the data they represent as flat trend lines in figure 1. Being that this is for N=eight-fucking-teen the only reason for that is it would show something different from their shitty hypothesis.
The end result of this study is the painfully obvious "psycho-active substances make you feel things", but with almost as many authors as study participants.
The DEA can derail these studies on a whim so it is slow going.
What is clear is that psilocybin is a relatively safe recreational drug with strong signs pointing towards legitimate medical uses.