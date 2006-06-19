Updated information on the Mars Insight Lander's Mole Mission.

As previously reported, the burrowing instrument on the Mars Insight Lander dubbed the 'mole' ran into trouble back in February.

Various efforts since, including most recently applying pressure to the instrument with the lander's arm scoop, were undertaken to help the little instrument out, and the most recent effort seemed to be succeeding. The lander managed another 3cm of progress! indicating that it had not encountered an impenetrable rock layer after all.

Sadly for the little spade that should, over the weekend the NASA InSight team tweeted the following discouraging news:

"Mars continues to surprise us. While digging this weekend the mole backed about halfway out of the ground. Preliminary assessment points to unexpected soil properties as the main reason. Team looking at next steps.

The stick like probe is supposed to dig its way down to a depth of about 5 meters and take temperature readings.

An image of the issue is here.