Google's .new shortcuts are coming to other websites, and you'll be able to register your own
Last year, Google introduced the handy ".new" shortcuts for Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets, so you could type something like "docs.new," into your browser's URL bar and a fresh G Suite document of that kind would open in a new tab. Soon, you might see a lot of other websites using .new shortcuts. Google announced today that you'll be able to register a .new domain for an online shortcut of your own.
A number of companies have .new shortcuts that are live now, such as Spotify's playlist.new, which will let you create a new Spotify playlist. Bitly, Canva, Coda, Medium, OVO Sound, RunKit, Stripe, and Webex also have shortcuts.
Anyone can apply to register a .new domain starting on December 2nd, and Google tells The Verge that Google Registry will allocate the first batch of domains from those applicants in January 2020. Google's policies say that a .new domain must bring the user directly to the shortcut or action, however. If it doesn't, the domain may be suspended or deleted by Google Registry.
I'm holding out for new.playlist/, new.doc/, and new.xls/.
Previously: Google Uses ".new" gTLD to Ease Creation of New Google Documents
Google rolls out '.new' links for instantly creating new Docs, Slides, Sheets and Forms
Google Docs just rolled out a time-saving trick that's sure to be welcomed by heavy users of Docs, or any of Google's other productivity tools like Sheets, Slides, Sites or Forms. The company this week introduced its ".new" domain, which can be used to instantly create a new file across any of these services, it says.
For example, instead of going to Google Drive, clicking the "new" button, then the service you want to use, you can just type "doc.new" to get started in a new Google Doc.
Google helpfully registered many variations on this domain, as well, so docs.new and documents.new also work.
And the same format applies across Google's productivity apps, meaning you can also type in things like sheet.new, sheets.new, spreadsheet.new, site.new, sites.new, website.new, slide.new, slides.new, deck.new, presentation.new, form.new or forms.new.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 30, @03:17AM (3 children)
A new Google Chrome feature isn't good enough because Google doesn't control 100% of the web browser market share, so Google will pollute the DNS with shit.new instead. Fuck.Google.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 30, @03:18AM (2 children)
ICANN already polluted the DNS massively. Google just footed some of the bill.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 30, @03:25AM (1 child)
Understand the outrage. Back in the day, AOL keywords were confined to AOL. Now, Google is behaving exactly like they own the whole internet.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday October 30, @03:39AM
They don't?
Many, many people type urls into Google search... Becuase for them, Google IS the internet.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.