Last year, Google introduced the handy ".new" shortcuts for Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets, so you could type something like "docs.new," into your browser's URL bar and a fresh G Suite document of that kind would open in a new tab. Soon, you might see a lot of other websites using .new shortcuts. Google announced today that you'll be able to register a .new domain for an online shortcut of your own.

A number of companies have .new shortcuts that are live now, such as Spotify's playlist.new, which will let you create a new Spotify playlist. Bitly, Canva, Coda, Medium, OVO Sound, RunKit, Stripe, and Webex also have shortcuts.

Anyone can apply to register a .new domain starting on December 2nd, and Google tells The Verge that Google Registry will allocate the first batch of domains from those applicants in January 2020. Google's policies say that a .new domain must bring the user directly to the shortcut or action, however. If it doesn't, the domain may be suspended or deleted by Google Registry.