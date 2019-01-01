Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Top Linux Developer on Intel Chip Security Problems: 'They're not going away.'

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 30, @06:14AM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.zdnet.com/article/top-linux-developer-on-intel-chip-security-problems-theyre-not-going-away/

Greg Kroah-Hartman, the stable Linux kernel maintainer, could have prefaced his Open Source Summit Europe keynote speech, MDS, Fallout, Zombieland, and Linux, by paraphrasing Winston Churchill: I have nothing to offer but blood sweat and tears for dealing with Intel CPU's security problems.

Or as a Chinese developer told him recently about these problems: "This is a sad talk." The sadness is that the same Intel CPU speculative execution problems, which led to Meltdown and Spectre security issues, are alive and well and causing more trouble.

The problem with how Intel designed speculative execution is that, while anticipating the next action for the CPU to take does indeed speed things up, it also exposes data along the way. That's bad enough on your own server, but when it breaks down the barriers between virtual machines (VM)s in cloud computing environments, it's a security nightmare.

Original Submission


«  Fourth-Largest Object in the Asteroid Belt, Hygiea, Could be Classified as a Dwarf Planet
Top Linux Developer on Intel Chip Security Problems: 'They're not going away.' | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.