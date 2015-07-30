from the "grain"-of-truth? dept.
Block on GM rice 'has cost millions of lives and led to child blindness'
Stifling international regulations have been blamed for delaying the approval of a food that could have helped save millions of lives this century. The claim is made in a new investigation of the controversy surrounding the development of Golden Rice by a team of international scientists.
Golden Rice is a form of normal white rice that has been genetically modified to provide vitamin A to counter blindness and other diseases in children in the developing world. It was developed two decades ago but is still struggling to gain approval in most nations.
"Golden Rice has not been made available to those for whom it was intended in the 20 years since it was created," states the science writer Ed Regis. "Had it been allowed to grow in these nations, millions of lives would not have been lost to malnutrition, and millions of children would not have gone blind."
[...] [Many] ecology action groups, in particular Greenpeace, have tried to block approval of Golden Rice because of their general opposition to GM crops. "Greenpeace opposition to Golden Rice was especially persistent, vocal, and extreme, perhaps because Golden Rice was a GM crop that had so much going for it," he states.
For its part, Greenpeace has insisted over the years that Golden Rice is a hoax and that its development was diverting resources from dealing with general global poverty, which it maintained was the real cause of the planet's health woes.
Nevertheless, this opposition did not have the power, on its own, to stop Golden Rice in its tracks, says Regis. The real problem has rested with an international treaty known as the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, an agreement which aims to ensure the safe handling, transport and use of living modified organisms, and which came into force in 2003.
Previously: Where's the Golden Rice?
What's taking vitamin A fortified "golden rice" so long to come to market? A new study blames the rice rather than anti-GMO activists:
Heralded on the cover of Time magazine in 2000 as a genetically modified crop with the potential to save millions of lives in the developing world, Golden Rice is still years away from field introduction and even then, may fall short of lofty health benefits still cited regularly by GMO advocates. "Golden Rice is still not ready for the market, but we find little support for the common claim that environmental activists are responsible for stalling its introduction. GMO opponents have not been the problem," says lead author Glenn Stone, professor of anthropology and environmental studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
First conceived in the 1980s and a focus of research since 1992, Golden Rice has been a lightning rod in the battle over genetically modified crops. GMO advocates have long touted the innovation as a practical way to provide poor farmers in remote areas with a subsistence crop capable of adding much-needed vitamin A to local diets. A problem in many poor countries, vitamin A deficiencies leave millions at high risk for infection, diseases, and other maladies, such as blindness. Some anti-GMO groups view Golden Rice as an over-hyped Trojan Horse that biotechnology corporations and their allies hope will pave the way for the global approval of other more profitable GMO crops.
A new study published in the journal Agriculture & Human Values [DOI: 10.1007/s10460-016-9696-1] reports little evidence that anti-GMO activists are to blame for Golden Rice's unfulfilled promises. "The rice simply has not been successful in test plots of the rice-breeding institutes in the Philippines, where the leading research is being done," Stone says. "It has not even been submitted for approval to the regulatory agency, the Philippine Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI). A few months ago, the Philippine Supreme Court did issue a temporary suspension of GMO crop trials. Depending on how long it lasts, the suspension could definitely impact GMO crop development. But it's hard to blame the lack of success with Golden Rice on this recent action."
Charitably, that article is very light-weight - lots of innuendo, little verifiable facts.
A few months back I looked into Golden Rice. Here's what I found:
Genetically modified Golden Rice falls short on lifesaving promises [wustl.edu]
breakdown is believed due to the cellular structure of rice (versus other plants with high vitamin-A content like carrots or taro) so similar loss rates are likely
with 2nd gen GR.
One thing I have noticed is that scare-mongering (without any rigorous evidence) about millions of kids going blind or dying without golden rice is pretty common. [slate.com] Cynically I've come to believe that its a deliberate tactic to use outrage about fake kids to deflect critical analysis of (a) golden rice's failures and (b) the motives of the groups funding and promoting golden rice [cbsnews.com] as a sort of poster child for GMOs, providing PR cover for the relentlessly amoral corporate greed that actually drives most of the push for GMOs.
It really doesn't help that a bunch of nutjobs like mercola (who are likely russian assets) are vocally and incoherently opposed to golden rice - it lets the 'very sober and rational' people in corporate PR point at the nutjobs to dimiss criticism. As if the nutjobs being wrong somehow makes the corporate greedheads right - they can both be wrong.
The corporate PR strategists offer up golden rice like it is a magic bullet, but malnutrition is the result of a bunch of factors coming together and is unlikely to be a problem than can be solved with a single technological change. Focusing on GMOs lets all the other bad actors off the hook, at least for another generation until people realize that the magic bullet didn't work, but somehow the plutocrats all got richer and fatter.