Though fear still lingers over toxic treats and boobytrapped apples, researchers separate fact from myth. As pediatrician Aaron Carroll notes today in The New York Times, researchers haven't been able to substantiate a single case when a child was seriously injured—let alone killed—by Halloween treats made hazardous by strangers.
A JAMA Pediatrics study from January of this year found that 4-to-8-year-olds have a tenfold increased risk of getting hit by a car on Halloween than on any other night of the year.
Verdict: Boogey Man not likely to exist.
Actual Problem: Getting run over by a car when crossing the street.
Stay safe out there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 30, @12:57PM (1 child)
If I'm driving near dusk or dawn, I'm always super alert for our local suburban deer--that seems to be when they are most likely to move around and cross roads. On Halloween I just add in kids in costumes, they seem to be about as predictable as the deer (not predictable at all).
Q. Are autonomous cars trained on Halloween costumes before Halloween?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 30, @01:04PM
God vs. Man. Day vs. Night. Son of Krypton vs. Bat of Gotham!
The autonomous car should be trained to hit all manner of ghosts and goblins detected.
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Wednesday October 30, @01:03PM
Does anyone actually go trick-or-treating anymore? Kids in our area just go to organized events. After five years in a row with no or 1 kid coming by Halloween night, we've stopped buying candy.