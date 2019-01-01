Stories
Pwn2Own Expands Into Industrial Control Systems Hacking

posted by chromas on Wednesday October 30, @04:59PM
Industrial control systems (ICS) used to manage critical infrastructure and manufacturing will be the main target in next year’s popular Pwn2Own’s annual hacking competition.

Over the past few years, Pwn2Own – a hacking contest that draws in white-hat hackers looking for fame and fortune through finding bugs in various products – has diversified its threat-hunting surfaces from merely focusing on browsers and operating systems to include new areas, including mobile and IoT devices targets.

Now, the contest is offering more than $250,000 in collective prizes for sniffing out flaws in ICS and associated protocols. The event will take place next year (Jan. 21 to Jan. 23) during the S4 Conference in Miami, according to the Zero Day Initiative, which organizes Pwn2Own.

[...] The new focus on ICS may come as no surprise given the continual disclosure of security bugs in the manufacturing, power and water plants, the oil and gas industries – such as recent flaws found in the Delta enteliBUS Manager and the Rockwell Automation industrial drive.

In fact, a recent Kaspersky report found that a full 41.2 percent of industrial control systems were attacked by malicious software at least once in the first half of 2018.

