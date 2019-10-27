from the drop-in-and-plug-in dept.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
Drop In Motor Converts Car To EV
With the latest craze of electric vehicles, it might be tempting to take an old project car and convert it from gas to electric. On the surface, it sounds simple, but the reality is there are a number of pitfalls. It would be nice if you could find a drop in engine replacement that was ready to go. According to Swindon Powertrain, you’ll be able to soon.
Based on their existing powertrain that can convert a Mini to EV, the transverse powertrain weighs 70 kg and if it can fit in a Mini, it can probably fit in nearly anything. Specifically, it’s 60 cm wide and 44 cm deep — that means it could fit easily in a roughly two foot box. The height can be as little as 28 cm. The company talks about fitting it on a quad bike or even a loading platform. It can be thought of as sort of an electric “crate engine” — a common term for a ready to install powerplant that, as the name implies, arrives in a crate.
The powertrain with a single-speed transmission, cooling system, and inverter weighs in at 154 pounds and generates up to 110 horsepower. We aren’t sure what the expected battery pack is, but presumably, it will be somewhat flexible.
(Score: 2) by slinches on Wednesday October 30, @11:04PM (4 children)
How much will this cost? Is it comparable to a 110hp ICE crate engine?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 30, @11:12PM
Where is our drop-in Mr. Fusion and hover conversion?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 30, @11:23PM (2 children)
Cost is about $75,000... they're clearly after people with more money than brains.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 30, @11:31PM
https://www.evwest.com/catalog/index.php?cPath=40&osCsid=p8539pgn18n02eckhq1ebg2k34 [evwest.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 30, @11:34PM
The website offers a re-built original Mini (front drive) with electric conversion,
http://webshop.swindonpowertrain.com/index.php?route=product/product&path=95&product_id=244 [swindonpowertrain.com]
UKP £79,000 + local taxes -- this is getting up into Tesla territory, but with much less range and performance.
Their blog entry notes that you can avoid the ICE fees to enter London and other restricted zones...
I've often thought that the electric motor and rear subframe from the Smart-e would be a useful piece for a modest power electric conversion--to rescue some small rear drive car that needed a motor. Electric Smart cars are almost a dime a dozen, used. A friend bought one from a dealer outside NY City, a 2 or 3 year old car with low miles for about the 3-year lease price from the dealer.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday October 30, @11:11PM
I own a diesel panel van. Nothing fancy, but it's in good condition, and being long-wheelbase, it suits my loading needs. I really wish I could turn it into an EV because there is no extended wheelbase electric minivan on the market, and it seems wasteful to ditch an old but workable vehicle that's still in good condition for a new ride.
The problem is, all the conversion kits I've seen are designed to turn desirable classic cars into EVs, not boring no-nonsense professional panel vans. If this kit is truly universal - which I highly doubt - I would definitely be a buyer.