Twisted Physics: Magic Angle Graphene Produces Switchable Superconductivity
Last year, scientists demonstrated that twisted bilayer graphene — a material made of two atom-thin sheets of carbon with a slight twist — can exhibit alternating superconducting and insulating regions. Now, a new study in the journal Nature[$] [DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1695-0] [DX] by scientists from Spain, the U.S., China and Japan shows that superconductivity can be turned on or off with a small voltage change, increasing its usefulness for electronic devices.
"It's kind of a holy grail of physics to create a material that has superconductivity at room temperature," University of Texas at Austin physicist Allan MacDonald said. "So that's part of the motivation of this work: to understand high-temperature superconductivity better."
The discovery is a significant advance in an emerging field called Twistronics, whose pioneers include MacDonald and engineer Emanuel Tutuc, also from The University of Texas at Austin. It took several years of hard work by researchers around the world to turn MacDonald's original insight into materials with these strange properties, but it was worth the wait.
See also: A Physics Magic Trick: Take 2 Sheets of Carbon and Twist
Previously: Graphene on the Way to Superconductivity
Graphene (With a Twist) Is Helping Scientists Understand Superconductors
In April 2018, a group at MIT, USA, showed that it is possible to generate a form of superconductivity in a system of two layers of graphene under very specific conditions: To do this, the two hexagonal nets must be twisted against each other by exactly the magic angle of 1.1°. Under this condition a flat band forms in the electronic structure. The preparation of samples from two layers of graphene with such an exactly adjusted twist is complex, and not suitable for mass production. Nevertheless, the study has attracted a lot of attention among experts.
...
But there is one more, much simpler way of flat band formation. This was shown by a group at the HZB (Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin) around Prof. Oliver Rader and Dr. Andrei Varykhalov with investigations at BESSY II.
The samples were provided by Prof. Thomas Seyller, TU Chemnitz. There they are produced using a process that is also suitable for the production of larger areas and in large quantities: A silicon carbide crystal is heated until silicon atoms evaporate from the surface, leaving first a single-layer of graphene on the surface, and then a second layer of graphene. The two graphene layers are not twisted against each other, but lie exactly on top of each other.
The premise is that a simpler method to achieve the proper structure can enable mass production.
Journal Reference:
D. Marchenko, D. V. Evtushinsky, E. Golias, A. Varykhalov, Th. Seyller, O. Rader. Extremely flat band in bilayer graphene. Science Advances, 2018; 4 (11): eaau0059 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aau0059
Take two layers of graphene. Twist them so that they are at a very slight angle to each other—1.1 degrees, to be precise—and then stack them together. (This is easier said than done, as the idea was first proposed in 2007 but only realized in 2018.) The resulting bilayer graphene is a superconductor: when the temperature is dropped below a critical threshold, the material has no electrical resistance at all.
[...]The reasoning behind graphene’s “magic angle” arises due to the energy barrier for quantum tunnelling between the two layers of graphene. As you approach the precise angle of rotation (1.1 degrees), the energy barrier becomes very small, allowing electrons to strongly interact and become correlated between the layers. Fabricating this material wasn’t easy—it took the lab at MIT that discovered it several years to learn how to produce layers of graphene where the twist angle was this precisely controlled.
It was discovered that one of their test devices was a perfect insulator; it didn’t allow any electrons to be transmitted. Apply a small voltage, however, adding free electrons to the system, and there is a sudden transition to superconductivity. Once twisted bilayer graphene has been manufactured, its electronic and superconducting properties can be tuned simply by applying electrical fields or pressure to the layers.
The researchers have learned how to finely tune the properties of graphene to transform it from a perfect insulator to a superconductor.