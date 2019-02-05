from the waffle-emoji-FTW dept.
Apple released iOS 13.2 earlier today, and the update includes 398 new emoji. There's a bunch of brand-new ones (I love the otter) as well as emoji to represent people with disabilities, gender-neutral emoji (following in Google's footsteps), and a new way to select the skin colors of each individual in the holding hands emoji.
The new batch of emojis also help to normalize menstruation:
For too long, those of us with periods and clitorises have been brutally silenced from talking about our cramps and orgasms by Emoji's lack of yonic and vagina-related emojis. While we gab and gossip freely with eggplant dicks, the best digital icon we currently have to talk about periods and vaginas are the taco (no shade to tacos, it just sounds like a joke a 13-year-old boy would make), and the bloody syringe, which feels unnecessarily gruesome (we're trying to teach kids that periods aren't scary).
This dark time has come to an end. Apple has released iOS 13.2, and the update includes 398 new emoji, including a gorgeous menstrual-red blood drop. [...] The collection also includes a luscious, dignified and highly yonic oyster emoji, replete with a pearly clit, for all your sexting and storytelling needs.
Also at Emojipedia and SFGATE.
Previously: Unicode Consortium Adding 230 New Emojis in Emoji 12.0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @04:54PM
Most of present day emoji look like crap, though, so I'm not exactly sure why one would use them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @04:57PM (1 child)
that's not a taco, it's arby's.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @05:08PM
It's neither. It's another name for a taco, clam, or a cat... the new Apple fanboi emoji.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday October 31, @05:03PM (2 children)
Is sending an elephant symbol to someone now considered a hate crime?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @05:04PM
🐘
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @05:06PM
It's a PostgreSQL advertisement.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Thursday October 31, @05:04PM (6 children)
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday October 31, @05:10PM (5 children)
https://emojipedia.org/flag-for-taiwan/ [emojipedia.org]
Hong Kongers without Chinese-model iPhones can copy and paste or bookmark the emoji.
Looks like there is no blocking of the Hong Kong flag [emojipedia.org]... yet.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday October 31, @05:24PM (4 children)
You can say Taiwan is shorter to type or say but it can't compete with RoC for typeability and it's little if any easier to pronounce than Arosee.
There are actual Taiwanese people, about 2.5% of the population, as in many other countries around the world.
Rebranding the RoC as Taiwanese threatens to erase the actual Taiwanese identity. I can see why the PRC prefers it that way but why is the rest of the world coöperating with that?
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @05:32PM (1 child)
Why does stuff say "Made in Taiwan" on it? Isn't that written by people from there who might care which it says?
(Score: 1) by Arik on Thursday October 31, @05:57PM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 31, @05:42PM (1 child)
Sorry, but the writing was on the wall decades ago, now. Taiwan and Hong Kong were ceded to China, according to a treaty. The specifics of that treaty may be violated to greater and lesser degrees by China, but those islands now belong to China. Short of war, there is nothing that can be done about it now. Unless we are willing to commit to war, any intercession by us will only make the takeover more painful, and more bloody, than necessary. That is, any acts of defiance from outside will only increase the burden on the people living there now.
Bow to history, it's a fait accomli.
My CoC: do whatever I want to do, and to hell with anyone who is "offended".
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday October 31, @05:56PM
Hong Kong was handed over from the UK. Taiwan is an entirely different situation.
"Short of war, there is nothing that can be done about it now. Unless we are willing to commit to war, any intercession by us will only make the takeover more painful, and more bloody, than necessary."
You're speaking of Hong Kong, yes?
There's some truth to what you're saying in that case, but you're overlooking the elephant in the room. There is no question here of war or no war. We're actually still at war. We never signed a permanent peace, we never resolved the underlying disputes, we just started mutually ignoring the problem. Thank you tricky dick Nixon!
"The *other* sort of Marxist."