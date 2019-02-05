For too long, those of us with periods and clitorises have been brutally silenced from talking about our cramps and orgasms by Emoji's lack of yonic and vagina-related emojis. While we gab and gossip freely with eggplant dicks, the best digital icon we currently have to talk about periods and vaginas are the taco (no shade to tacos, it just sounds like a joke a 13-year-old boy would make), and the bloody syringe, which feels unnecessarily gruesome (we're trying to teach kids that periods aren't scary).

This dark time has come to an end. Apple has released iOS 13.2, and the update includes 398 new emoji, including a gorgeous menstrual-red blood drop. [...] The collection also includes a luscious, dignified and highly yonic oyster emoji, replete with a pearly clit, for all your sexting and storytelling needs.