Like every October, health authorities and medical organizations want to remind you that the decorative, over-the-counter lenses are not only illegal, they're also terrible for your eyes. And they're not telling tall tales.

[...]

Just on Tuesday, USA Today reported the case of a Cleveland woman who got decorative lenses stuck to her eyeballs. The lenses were supposed to turn her brown eyes blue but instead made them swollen and red. She had to have them removed in an emergency room.

[...]

Patient 12, on the other hand, was not so lucky. After buying cat-eye lenses at a flea market, the 26-year-old man developed a severe, painful infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis. The infection is caused by a free-living amoeba running rampant in the cornea, which can be blinding—as it was in this case. He ended up needing a corneal transplant, and three months afterwards his vision was still 20/200, which is considered legally blind.

[...]

If you really want to change the look of your eye, the FDA emphasizes that it's very important to buy FDA-approved decorative lenses through your eye doctor or another reputable vendor—with your prescription.