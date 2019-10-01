Stories
Here's Why You Should Never Use Decorative Contact Lenses—in Graphic Pictures

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday October 31, @01:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the I-can't-unsee-that dept.
News

Freeman writes:

Like every October, health authorities and medical organizations want to remind you that the decorative, over-the-counter lenses are not only illegal, they're also terrible for your eyes. And they're not telling tall tales.
[...]
Just on Tuesday, USA Today reported the case of a Cleveland woman who got decorative lenses stuck to her eyeballs. The lenses were supposed to turn her brown eyes blue but instead made them swollen and red. She had to have them removed in an emergency room.
[...]
Patient 12, on the other hand, was not so lucky. After buying cat-eye lenses at a flea market, the 26-year-old man developed a severe, painful infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis. The infection is caused by a free-living amoeba running rampant in the cornea, which can be blinding—as it was in this case. He ended up needing a corneal transplant, and three months afterwards his vision was still 20/200, which is considered legally blind.
[...]
If you really want to change the look of your eye, the FDA emphasizes that it's very important to buy FDA-approved decorative lenses through your eye doctor or another reputable vendor—with your prescription.

https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/10/heres-why-you-should-never-use-decorative-contact-lenses-in-graphic-pictures/
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/contact-lenses/list-contact-lenses

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @02:30PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @02:30PM (#914118)

    I had to stop wearing contacts because I slept with them in too much. Putting stuff in your eye is an inherently dangerous activity. So Idon't see what FDA approved has to do with anything. I've seen people lose a FDA approved contact onto the bathroom floor then rinse it off and put it in their eye. They were fine, I doubt these could be in worse condition than that.

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday October 31, @02:39PM

      by Freeman (732) on Thursday October 31, @02:39PM (#914122) Journal

      Things could have been much worse for Patient 11 if she had been in the same boat as Patient 2. While Patient 11 told doctors that she regularly cleaned her black-market lenses, Patient 2—a 16-year-old girl—kept hers in dirty cases with obvious debris and continued to use them after doctors told her to stop.

      When doctors analyzed the lenses, they found multiple bacteria normally found in the intestines (and feces) including Klebsiella species, Enterobacter aerogenes, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Two lenses also contained acanthamoeba—the amoeba that caused Patient 12’s blindness. One lens was positive for a fungal Fusarium species. The lens solutions and cases were positive for bacteria Serratia marcescens, Serratia fonticola, and Klebsiella species.

      Patient 2 was seen multiple times for persistent infection and irritation but stopped going to appointments after six weeks.

      https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/10/heres-why-you-should-never-use-decorative-contact-lenses-in-graphic-pictures/ [arstechnica.com]

      --
      "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
