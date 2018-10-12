Critics would have you believe that upping the minimum wage in restaurants will lead to massive layoffs and closures. But since raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour nearly a year ago, the restaurant industry in New York City has thrived.

I'm a professor with a focus on labor and employment law. My research on the minimum wage suggests a few reasons why this might be true.