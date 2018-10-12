from the toss-of-the-coin dept.
$15 minimum wage didn't decimate the local economy, after all
Critics would have you believe that upping the minimum wage in restaurants will lead to massive layoffs and closures. But since raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour nearly a year ago, the restaurant industry in New York City has thrived.
I'm a professor with a focus on labor and employment law. My research on the minimum wage suggests a few reasons why this might be true.
The article goes on to explain why the rise in the minimum wage has not been as bad as had been predicted; in fact, it claims the both restaurant revenue and employment are up.
However, these claims are contradicted by 2 Anonymous Coward submissions, which could be from the same AC but we cannot tell, of the same story from the New York Post:
As predicted, the $15 wage is killing jobs all across the city
https://nypost.com/2019/09/30/as-predicted-the-15-wage-is-killing-jobs-all-across-the-city/
Just as predicted, the $15 minimum wage is killing vulnerable city small businesses, with the low-margin restaurant industry one of the hardest-hit as it also faces a separate mandatory wage hike for tipped staffers.
In Sunday's Post, Jennifer Gould Keil reported on the death of Gabriela's Restaurant and Tequila Bar — closing after 25 years. It struggled all year to find a way out, gradually laying off most non-tipped employees, including some chefs, only to find that quality suffered and customers fled. Owners Liz and Nat Milner finally hung it up.
Other eateries share the pain. In an August survey of its members, the NYC Hospitality Alliance found more than three-quarters have had to cut employee hours, more than a third eliminated jobs last year and half plan to cut staff this year.
"It's death by a thousand cuts," the Hospitality Alliance's Andrew Rigie told The Post, since "there's only so many times you can increase the price of a burger and a bowl of pasta."
Finally, there is another AC submission which claims that the minimum wage has had an effect - but that it is only part of the story. It is important to consider the increase in rents in NY City, and that there might be a shift in the entire market.
Famous Restaurant where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bartended Closes Due to Rising Minimum Wage
https://www.forbes.com/sites/maggiemcgrath/2018/10/12/remembering-the-coffee-shop-a-new-york-institution-is-closing-after-28-years/#6608736d10a0
[...] And yet, even this high level of sales wasn't enough to inoculate the business from the rising cost of rent and wages in New York. Coffee Shop co-owner and president Charlies Milite told Forbes that rent had become "unusually high," accounting for close to 27% of the restaurant's gross revenues. Add in the scheduled $2-per-hour minimum wage hike set to take place on December 31—an increase that, across Coffee Shop's 150 employees and multiple dayparts of service, would have added $46,000 to the monthly payroll—made it impossible to break even by cutting costs elsewhere.
"It's a wakeup call for our industry in general," Milite said. "When a restaurant is one of the top-ranked restaurants in America, sales-wise, and can no longer afford to operate, you have to look at that and say there's a shifting paradigm in the business."
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @07:55PM
http://www.centernyc.org/new-york-citys-15-minimum-wage [centernyc.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @07:59PM (5 children)
So shitty businesses closed and made way and made workers available for better run businesses? Imagine that!!
If your business only survives because you don't pay your workers, maybe it's time to re-evaluate its viability, product and/or management
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @08:01PM (3 children)
It looks more like academics in their ivory tower only look at government-manipulated statistics that tell a different story than what restaurant owners are experiencing in reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @08:07PM (2 children)
Reality is a troll to some people:
http://www.centernyc.org/new-york-citys-15-minimum-wage [centernyc.org]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @08:21PM (1 child)
Let us look where the data is coming from:
https://www.labor.ny.gov/stats/lstechqcew.shtm [ny.gov]
And what do you need to do to be counted:
https://eligibility.com/unemployment/new-york-ny-unemployment-benefits [eligibility.com]
Uh, so there is a minimum wage threshold to be counted. If you raise minimum wage you will be counting more people, even if there is no increase in jobs.
It is academics drawing the wrong conclusions from government-manipulated statistics. Just as I said. This took me under 10 minutes to figure out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @08:47PM
More details:
https://www.labor.ny.gov/ui/dande/titles/title2.shtm [ny.gov]
https://www.labor.ny.gov/ui/dande/titles/title5.shtm [ny.gov]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @08:42PM
Yeah, it's working great. Businesses are letting employees go until they're one employee short of the number needed to conform to the $15/hr law. So you now have a short staff, under $15/hr, part time, no benefits, and pissed off cunstomers because there's only one person at the register and the shelves are bare because there's nobody stocking.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ilsa on Thursday October 31, @08:14PM (3 children)
So here's the part that caught my eye: "And yet, even this high level of sales wasn't enough to inoculate the business from the rising cost of rent and wages in New York. Coffee Shop co-owner and president Charlies Milite told Forbes that rent had become "unusually high," accounting for close to 27% of the restaurant's gross revenues."
So they had a rent that was so high, they had to choose between that or giving their employees a living wage. I think it should be pretty obvious where the problem is, and the minimum wage isn't it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @08:24PM (2 children)
Here is the part that caught my eye:
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday October 31, @08:32PM
$14.3 million in sales
27% is rent, so $3.86m a year in rent
Why don't they simply pay a lower rent - pay 10% less rent, and that leaves the money to pay the staff.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Codesmith on Thursday October 31, @08:32PM
That's a really interesting number that they bring up:
150 employees x 38 hours per week x 4 weeks x $2.00 per hour = $45,600.00
That's a lot of staff to have at minumum wage. I would have expected that key holders and shift managers would already be getting paid more.
Pro utilitate hominum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @08:48PM (1 child)
A rightwing newspaper (the NY Post) and a pro-business magazine (Forbes) find stories that raising minimum wage is bad. I'm shocked, shocked I tell you...
The fact that they found a few individual stories of closing restaurants shouldn't be a surprise. Restaurants fail all the time. I remember hearing that 50% of restaurants fail in their first year, although I never fact checked it.
If they had actual data, like the first article linked to at http://www.centernyc.org/new-york-citys-15-minimum-wage [centernyc.org] , I'd be more inclined to believe they actually had a side to their story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 31, @08:54PM
Anecdotes are better than BS massaged or misinterpreted data.