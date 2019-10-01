from the corner-the-market,-manufacture-stilts dept.
Before today, sea level rise and flooding were already forecast to wreak havoc for millions now and in the coming decades. Now, the story looks much worse—three times worse, to be precise. According to new research, hundreds of millions more people are already at risk from climate breakdown-caused coastal flooding and sea level rise than previously thought. And by the end of the century, large swathes of the coastal land we live on today could be unihabitable—even with immediate and deep emissions cuts.
This may not sound like much, but for millions of people two or three metres is the difference between safety or loss of livelihood and forced relocation. Thankfully, a handful of nations have now scanned coastal elevation using airborne laser-based radar equipment, and the new research, published in Nature Communications, uses the difference between these much more precise data and previously existing figures to recalibrate global estimates for land at risk of sea-level rise and flooding.
Based on the new model, the authors estimate not 28m but 110m people are already living below the current high tide line. And instead of 68m people living below annual flood levels, the figure is now 250m—the same number that live less than one metre above sea level. That's the equivalent of the UK, Russia, and Spain combined.
This increase in vulnerability to sea-level rise and flooding is not evenly distributed. More than 70% of those living on at-risk land are in eight Asian countries: China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan. And for many of these countries, the increase in risk that the new model predicts for the coming decades is much higher than three-fold.
Of course, it's not just Asia that's vulnerable—20 other countries outside of the continent are expected to see land that is currently home to 10% of their total populations fall below end-of-century high tide lines, even if emissions peak by 2020 and are then cut deeply. This count is up from two using NASA's data. All but three are island nations, and 13 of the 20 are small developing island states.
[...] The sad reality is that coastal communities worldwide look to be set for much more difficult futures than currently anticipated. As a global community, governments must work together to do all they can to help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @12:23AM
Everyone knows the lasers came from Soros.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @12:28AM
With no one actually seeing any effects of "horrible! horrible!!!11" rising seas, except the much quicker rising "anti-warming" taxes and fees, I do not expect anymore padding of the wild-ass guess numbers to have any extra propaganda value. Those conditioned to believe any authority figure, already do; those grown up to believe the evidence of their own eyes, will wait for that evidence.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday November 01, @12:32AM
Know where I can get a nice houseboat?
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Friday November 01, @12:37AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @12:57AM
4 out of 5 dentist's agree!
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Friday November 01, @12:47AM (4 children)
I don't understand why Orange Hitler and his Republican henchmen, not to mention his low-information cabal (sometimes referred to as "rednecks") keep doing nothing even when the Pentagon has been doing research on climate change for literal decades now. The only conclusion I can come to is that they hate the Earth and want everyone dead. And I think I'm probably close to right on that.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 01, @01:00AM (2 children)
This is all described in Naomi Campbell's book Disaster Capitalism.
You get Jewish regulatory agencies to condemn beachfront property and force the owners to sell it for pennies on the dollar, then condemn and raze all of the structures. Wait a few years, build new beachfront structures half a quarter-mile back from the old, and charge a Jewish markup to interested buyers.
Actually, this principle is at work not only at the coast. Look at the California fires, for example. As long as their are Jews, Chinks, and exiled Russian criminals with lots of money; and as long as California's government is as corrupt as that of New Jersey or Illinois; there is opportunity to buy on the cheap and sell at a monstrous markup.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @01:07AM (1 child)
Your stupidity shows through whenever you post. Or breath, apparently.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 01, @01:24AM
I exhale booze, your momma exhales dick and pickled pigs' feet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @01:34AM
Nah, that's what MSM has trained you to think. Try turning off the idiot box, and you may stop being the idiot king.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @12:58AM
It's been rising for 12,000 years. The island nations that are at sea level were going to disappear anyway, at most this just sped things up a bit.
China and Japan can afford to deal with it themselves. Bangladesh is going under because it is sinking even faster than the water is rising. The rest have a few decades to drag their shacks up the beach to higher ground.
Every city/town/village is forever tearing down old buildings and putting up new ones. If this is really a problem then they can just mandate no new construction below whatever ground level they think is appropriate in their city. You can do the same in your city. Stop trying to impose your rules on other people.