from the knock-knock dept.
According to The Des Moines Register, the Coalfire penetration testers, Justin Wynn and Gary Demercurio, have had their charges reduced to Trespass (Iowa Code § 716.8(a)(1)) from the previous charges of third-degree burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools (Iowa Code § 713.7). This whole case may hinge on the penetration testers mistake in their authorization (if not actual authorization) to enter under Iowa Code § 701.6 or, as the model jury instructions put it:
The defendant claims that at the time of the act in question, he was acting under a mistake of fact as to (element of crime to which mistake of fact is directed). When an act is committed because of mistake of fact, the mistake of fact must be because of a good faith reasonable belief by the defendant, acting as a reasonably careful person under similar circumstances.
The defendant must inquire or determine what is true when to do so would be reasonable under the circumstances.
The State has the burden of proving the defendant was not acting under mistake of fact as it applies to the question of (element).
To editorialize, it seems to this humble submitter that the county better take their ball and go home, as they have quite the hill to climb against defendants with almost unlimited money. But then again, both sides are acting out of righteous indignation at this point.
Previously: Authorised Pen-Testers Nabbed, Jailed in Iowa Courthouse Break-in Attempt
Iowa Officials Claim Confusion Over Scope Led to Arrest of Pen-Testers
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow3997
Two security contractors were arrested in Adel, Iowa on September 11 as they attempted to gain access to the Dallas County Courthouse. The two are employees of Coalfire—a "cybersecurity advisor" firm based in Westminster, Colorado that frequently does security assessments for federal agencies, state and local governments, and corporate clients. They claimed to be conducting a penetration test to determine how vulnerable county court records were and to measure law enforcement's response to a break-in.
Unfortunately, the Iowa state court officials who ordered the test never told county officials about it—and evidently no one anticipated that a physical break-in would be part of the test. For now, the penetration testers remain in jail. In a statement issued yesterday, state officials apologized to Dallas County, citing confusion over just what Coalfire was going to test:
"The scope is everything," Roseblatt explained. If the scope is only vaguely defined, "you could find yourself exposed to legal liability."
Coalfire's Justin Wynn and Gary Demercurio, who are still in jail [Update: They appear to have made bail on Thursday], have been charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Their bond has been set at $50,000, and they are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on September 23—in the same courthouse they were caught breaking into.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/09/check-the-scope-pen-testers-nabbed-jailed-in-iowa-courthouse-break-in-attempt/
The document showed that the state authorized Coalfire's team to "perform lock-picking activities to attempt to gain access to locked areas." But the document also stated the testers should "talk your way into areas" and allowed for "limited physical bypass."
The rules of engagement also dictated that the state authorities said they would not notify law enforcement of the penetration test.
[...] At 12:30am on the morning of September 11, penetration testers Justin Wynn and Gary Demercurio were caught with lock picks inside the Dallas County courthouse by Dallas County Sherriff's Department officers. They presented documents showing they had authorization from the state; the officers contacted state officials on the document, who verified that the test was authorized. But they arrested Wynn and Demurcurio anyway and charged them with burglary.
Wynn and Demurcurio are free on bail and have waived an initial hearing. They still face charges, despite state officials' apology to county officials.
Related: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=19/09/17/0641246
Coalfire's Comments:https://www.coalfire.com/News-and-Events/Press-Releases/Coalfire-Comments-on-Pen-Tests-for-Iowa-Judicial
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/09/iowa-officials-claim-confusion-over-scope-led-to-arrest-of-pen-testers/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @05:47AM
I thought I did link to the criminal jury instructions [ymaws.com], 716 [iowa.gov], 713 [iowa.gov], and 701 [iowa.gov]. I must have done so in a different revision than I pasted in. Thanks for whomever looked it up in a case citation anyway.