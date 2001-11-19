As Previously Reported: In the beginning of October, the essentially bankrupt Megabots Inc. put the giant robot Eagle One up for auction. fetching a winning bid of $170k U.S.

Unfortunately the winning bid wasn't real. Nor were the bids immediately prior to it. Speculation is that they were from fans trying to help out by jacking up the bidding, so the robot remains unsold.

Bad news for Megabots, but good news if you are in the market for a 15 ton two-story robot!

Eagle Prime went back up on Ebay yesterday (this auction requires bidders email the seller for approval before bids will be accepted) and there are eight days remaining as of Halloween (Auction ends Nov 08, 17:30 PST), leaving us ample time to ponder that most profound question: retirement-or-giant-robot?

Bidding has already started, with an anemic opening bid of $1. Musk has, of course, already been tagged in the discussion.

There is no 'Buy It Now'