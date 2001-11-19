from the You-Know-What-Needs-to-Happen dept.
As Previously Reported: In the beginning of October, the essentially bankrupt Megabots Inc. put the giant robot Eagle One up for auction. fetching a winning bid of $170k U.S.
Unfortunately the winning bid wasn't real. Nor were the bids immediately prior to it. Speculation is that they were from fans trying to help out by jacking up the bidding, so the robot remains unsold.
Bad news for Megabots, but good news if you are in the market for a 15 ton two-story robot!
Eagle Prime went back up on Ebay yesterday (this auction requires bidders email the seller for approval before bids will be accepted) and there are eight days remaining as of Halloween (Auction ends Nov 08, 17:30 PST), leaving us ample time to ponder that most profound question: retirement-or-giant-robot?
Bidding has already started, with an anemic opening bid of $1. Musk has, of course, already been tagged in the discussion.
There is no 'Buy It Now'
For those who have followed the American Megabot's saga - Eagle 1, the giant Mecha that fought it out with the smaller and more agile Kuratas robot from Japan, is up for auction on Ebay.
The auction ends at Oct 03, 2019 18:30:00 PDT, current bid is over $170k
You are bidding on Eagle Prime, one of the world’s only fully-operational piloted battle mechs. This robot was built by MegaBots, Inc. This robot was originally constructed as the United States’ entrant to the well known USA vs Japan Giant Robot Duel. About $2.5M went into this robot, and since then, it has become a worldwide icon, globally recognized by millions.
Eagle Prime is likely the world's most combat-capable battle mech. This 15-ton robot is powered by a 430 horsepower LS3 V8 Engine commonly found in the chevrolet corvette. It’s piloted by two people, and stands 11.5 ft tall when it’s squatting down, and about 16 ft tall when it’s standing up. Note, it’s often cited as a 12-ton robot online, but those were estimations. After measuring, we now know it weighs 15-tons.
Eagle prime is actuated by common off the shelf hydraulic actuators and valves. Mostly from Parker Hannifin. If you’ve worked on cars and heavy equipment before, you’ll be a natural at servicing this beast.
Its software runs on an open-source java codebase written by IHMC -- A non-profit robotics lab located in Pensacola, Florida. Realistically, if you have some programming and robotics chops, you’ll be okay to make minor tweaks, but you’ll likely have to pay them a little bit to consult you through the process of making bigger changes.
[...]Happy Bidding!
Be aware that it is in used condition, so some required maintenance and repairs are noted in the bidding information. Spare parts and additional "hands" with different abilities are provided.
Important note - Time is short, so you may want to move quickly and discuss with your significant-other after winning the bid.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday November 01, @08:39AM
I mean, who doesn't want a giant killer robot, with giant knives and a pneumatic cannon as optional attachments?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.