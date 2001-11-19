Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles as Nuke Talks Stalled

posted by martyb on Saturday November 02, @06:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the more-sabre-rattling dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The North's latest launch follows statements of displeasure over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the US.

North Korea fired two projectiles towards its eastern sea on Thursday as nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain at a deadlock.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately confirm whether the weapons were rockets, artillery or ballistic missiles, or how far they flew.

"We are maintaining readiness and monitoring in case of additional launches," it said in a statement.

Japan's coast guard said the projectiles appeared to be missiles and landed outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles (370km) from land.

The North's latest launch follows statements of displeasure over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and demands the Trump administration ease sanctions on Pyongyang.

Earlier this month, North Korea test-fired an underwater-launched ballistic missile for the first time in three years.

Original Submission


«  Hackers Unlock any Type of Phone Using Photographed Fingerprints in Just 20 Minutes
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles as Nuke Talks Stalled | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Saturday November 02, @07:28AM

    by LVDOVICVS (6131) on Saturday November 02, @07:28AM (#914999)

    Trump and his boyfriend must not be exchanging love letters. I’m sure they’ll work it out - cute couple.

(1)