North Korea fired two projectiles towards its eastern sea on Thursday as nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain at a deadlock.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately confirm whether the weapons were rockets, artillery or ballistic missiles, or how far they flew.

"We are maintaining readiness and monitoring in case of additional launches," it said in a statement.

Japan's coast guard said the projectiles appeared to be missiles and landed outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles (370km) from land.

The North's latest launch follows statements of displeasure over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and demands the Trump administration ease sanctions on Pyongyang.

Earlier this month, North Korea test-fired an underwater-launched ballistic missile for the first time in three years.