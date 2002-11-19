[Ed note: In Europe the clocks changed last weekend 26/27 Oct. And, as an aside, the EU is proposing scrapping the entire idea of changing clocks forwards/backwards which is receiving a lot of support.]

Daylight Saving Time - innocently conceived by the notorious early riser Benjamin Franklin, was not instituted in the United States until 1918 (because the Germans did it two years earlier and were already up taking advantage of the extra hour of daylight, so the hyper-competitive USA just had to do it also), has a variety of downsides (more prevalent in the Spring) including - Disrupted Sleep, Car Crashes, Stress, Heart Problems, Disrupted internal Clocks, and a variety of negative effects related to these (Obesity, depression, reduced performance, reduced alertness, increased blood pressure, inflammation, harsher sentencing, etc. etc.)

It is Fall however, and this Sunday is the better half of the DST coin where we gain an extra hour of sleep, and on Monday potentially smile briefly at our co-workers before staggering eerily towards the break room muttering cooofffeeeeeeee.

This Sunday, people across the United States can rest easy, literally, as they'll get an extra hour of sleep because daylight saving time comes to an end. The change happens at 2 a.m. local daylight time on Nov. 3. While most wireless devices will "fall back" on their own, it's up to you to switch manual clocks — including those on microwaves, ovens and wristwatches — one hour back. This means that as soon as the clock ticks to 2 a.m. on Sunday, it can be turned back to 1 a.m. Daylight saving (not savings, as it's sometimes called) time won't start again until March 8, 2020, when the United States will, once again, "spring forward" an hour. [Daylight Saving Time 2019: A Guide to the When, Why, What and How]

So enjoy it for now, but unless our government suddenly decides to randomly do something that would be hugely popular across constituencies, inexpensive, relatively non controversial, and generally beneficial for the populace, know that you'll pay again for this brief respite in a few short months.

