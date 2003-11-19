Airbnb has said it will ban "party houses" after a mass shooting at a California home rented through the company left five people dead.

CEO Brian Chesky said in a tweet the company would take steps to "combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct". "We must do better, and we will. This is unacceptable," Mr Chesky added.

Three people died at the house, in the city of Orinda, near San Francisco, and two more died later in hospital. The house was reportedly booked under a pretence for a small group, before being publicised on Instagram as the venue for a Halloween party which eventually drew a crowd of more than 100 people. The host did not authorise the party, Airbnb said.

[...] Mr Chesky said Airbnb would create a dedicated "party house" rapid response team and expand manual screening of high-risk reservations. The company, which is expected to float on the stock market in 2020, would also take action against users who violated its policies, he said.