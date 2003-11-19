19/11/03/022239 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 03, @01:49PM
from the You-light-up-my-life dept.
Down in Timaru, New Zealand, a new LED street light outside a family home had some really bad effects on a resident. His father, an astronomer, did lighting tests over the next two years and made some interesting discoveries about blue light. https://i.stuff.co.nz/national/116865102/effects-of-led-streetlights-on-autistic-son-led-damien-mcnamara-on-dark-sky-campaign
