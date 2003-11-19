Stories
Nordic and Baltic Trading Halted Again by Technical Failure

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 03, @06:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the communication-is-key dept.
canopic jug writes:

Without giving the least of technical details, it was noted that Nordic and Baltic stock markets were halted by technical problems twice on Friday.

"Due to technical disturbances, Nasdaq Nordic Equity and Nasdaq Nordic Index and Equity Derivatives markets (have been) halted again," operator Nasdaq said in an emailed statement.

The company operates bourses in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Original Submission


