19/11/03/0254221 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 03, @06:31PM
from the communication-is-key dept.
from the communication-is-key dept.
Without giving the least of technical details, it was noted that Nordic and Baltic stock markets were halted by technical problems twice on Friday.
"Due to technical disturbances, Nasdaq Nordic Equity and Nasdaq Nordic Index and Equity Derivatives markets (have been) halted again," operator Nasdaq said in an emailed statement.
The company operates bourses in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Also at The Local se and The Washington Post
Nordic and Baltic Trading Halted Again by Technical Failure | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.