Up until now, QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) required devices the size of a refrigerator or larger. Now researchers have developed a QKD chip a mere 3 millimeters in size.
So why is QKD so important? Right now, when we encrypt data we generally use passwords or biometric data, which can be hacked or leaked.
Quantum technology, however, allows us to encrypt the key within the message. Only the person with the exact same key as the one inside the message can open it.
"It is like sending a secured letter," says physicist Kwek Leong Chuan, from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore. "Imagine that the person who wrote the letter locked the message in an envelope with its key also inside it. The recipient needs the same key to open it."
The applications for QKD on something that can be worn on your wrist or in a smartphone are significant in commerce, security, and next generation communications. Additionally, the new solution
developed by the scientists at NTU should be relatively easy and cheap to produce, as it uses standard industry materials like silicon, that are already widely used in computer manufacturing.
Certainly easier than carrying around a refrigerator.
Zhang, G., Haw, J.Y., Cai, H. et al. An integrated silicon photonic chip platform for continuous-variable quantum key distribution.[$] Nat. Photonics (2019) doi:10.1038/s41566-019-0504-5
