Here is something you don't see every day: 1usmus, an AMD Ryzen developer and author of DRAM Calculator for Ryzen, has revealed a new power plan that nets an average increase of 200-250MHz on AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors (including the upcoming Threadripper 3000 series based on the sRTX4 socket). This is absolutely insane considering turbo clocks are usually pretty much fixed across processors and AMD users will suddenly be able to get much higher performance per dollar for parts that they have already purchased.

[...] [According] to 1usmus, the mod is currently working the best on dies with at least two CCD s (i.e. more than 8 cores) such as the Ryzen 3900 and 3950X while others will notice "positive gains". This means that you can expect even higher performance boosts on the upcoming Threadripper series which features even more than two CCDs.

The AMD developer states that he has sent an official recommendation to AMD and hopes it will be made part of the official stack soon enough. Considering AMD has always been very historically open to suggestions and improvements I won't be surprised to see this upgrade rolled out officially soon enough (maybe as a setting in the control panel?).

Here is the interesting part however, the processor actually increases in energy efficiency with this new power plan. 1usmus has achieved this by using an optimized load balancer approach. While AMD's official stack loads up bad cores (cores which may not boost as high), the custom stack loads up the best cores, allowing for higher boosts and an increased power efficiency curve. The stock AMD stack also uses multiple cores with an uneven distribution of load while as 1usmus' custom plan utilizes only two "good" cores.