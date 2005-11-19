from the hard-to-pull-off dept.
University of Sussex researchers have developed an adhesive that releases in the presence of a magnetic field.
In a new research paper, published by the European Polymer Journal, [Dr. Barnaby Greenland, Lecturer in Medicinal Chemistry, working in conjunction with Stanelco RF Technologies Ltd and Prof Wayne Hayes at the University of Reading] describe a new type of adhesive which contains tiny particles of metal. When passed through an alternating electromagnetic field, the glue melts and products simply fall apart.
The adhesive works with plastic, wood, glass and metal and in terms of strength, is comparable to those currently used in industry.
Dr. Greenland said: "In as little as 30 seconds, we can unstick items using a relatively weak magnetic field.
Relatively little residue remains making recycling easier and the magnetic field levels required are low and safe to be around.
In principle, the formula could be applied to any thermal adhesive making it an innovation which could be incorporated into industry relatively easily.
Dr. Greenland said: "In essence, we could have a big conveyor belt of products going through a magnetic field where they enter fully assembled, and come out the other end completely dismantled.
This technique eliminates the need for harsh chemicals that are generally required to disassemble adhesives currently.
Journal Reference
Sara Salimi et al. Composite polyurethane adhesives that debond-on-demand by hysteresis heating in an oscillating magnetic field[$], European Polymer Journal (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.eurpolymj.2019.109264