Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Android Bug Lets Hackers Plant Malware Via NFC Beaming

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 05, @07:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the airborne-bugs dept.
Mobile Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Google patched last month an Android bug that can let hackers spread malware to a nearby phone via a little-known Android OS feature called NFC beaming.

NFC beaming works via an internal Android OS service known as Android Beam. This service allows an Android device to send data such as images, files, videos, or even apps, to another nearby device using NFC (Near-Field Communication) radio waves, as an alternative to WiFi or Bluetooth.

Typically, apps (APK files) sent via NFC beaming are stored on disk and a notification is shown on screen. The notification asks the device owner if he wants to allow the NFC service to install an app from an unknown source.

But, in January this year, a security researcher named Y. Shafranovich discovered that apps sent via NFC beaming on Android 8 (Oreo) or later versions would not show this prompt. Instead, the notification would allow the user to install the app with one tap, without any security warning.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/android-bug-lets-hackers-plant-malware-via-nfc-beaming/

Original Submission


«  Industrial Strength Glue that Melts in Magnetic Field
Android Bug Lets Hackers Plant Malware Via NFC Beaming | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.