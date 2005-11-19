from the potato-potatoe dept.
System administrator and former ski instructor, Albert Valbuena, has posted a table with accompanying analysis comparing several of the BSDs against Illumos and Linux. Among the topics in the analysis are licensing, how licensing is abused by companies, benchmarking, and of course a comparison of how various features are or aren't implemented across the spectrum.
The writing of this piece comes from the annoyance I get from reading about the prominence of Linux (the kernel) in almost all the computing spaces. And since electronic devices are gaining relevance in our daily lives and society in general this question of prominence of not just Linux but 'X' gains importance too.
More specifically this writing comes after reading someone who has participated in relevant software which is in a gazillion people's pocket. In a very unfortunate reply to the question: 'What are the advantages Linux has over BSD now?' the individual in question (which I'd like to preserve his identity) replied something close to (I do paraphrase): Linux receives much more investment from companies and therefore more paid developers are in it, plus BSD's feature parity with that of Linux doesn't hold.
This is mainstream opinion. Linux is better than anything else and money is poured in constantly, more than in other platforms. And aside this is not true, this is not based in facts but on feelings. Most GNU/Linux distributions are very average on many aspects. The fact they run on many servers on this planet and many developers work on them, doesn't make them better than 'X'. They are popular but that's it.
The individual in question did not, because he could not, point to relevant feature differences bettween the two operating systems.
Now go back to the top of this article and start checking features in a specific OS and start comparing, from that fastly written, from the top of my head, chart. Have fun doing that.
So, I looked a bit over the article (not the time to read it now) and I noticed the following:
He discusses Linux as the kernel, and BSDes as the kernel. To me though if you use BSDes, you get the whole distribution (guess where the D stands for). A kernel might have superior features, but if the rest of the software doesn't run my workflow I won't use it (I've tried various BSDes in the past). Many corporate SysOps also often don't care for (or know about) feature X. And if there is feature Y, that does the trick, why look further. Or they have to use what their boss told them to.
And speaking about features, take for example filesystem support. Linux supports a lot, BSDes have often native ZFS support.... yet, shitload of companies use Windows, which uses normally just one filesystem which isn't even remotely fancy in terms of what it does. My point? Nobody cares about most of the kernel features.
WTF has ski instruction got to do with it?
It puts the views into a bit of context. New to system administration, having come from a completely unrelated field. There is the risk both of fresh insights as well as maybe overlooking something the rest of us take for granted.
ski is about skidding down slippery slopes trying to keep balance in face of bumps and uneven ground conditions. Now, think about systemd.
But when I think about systemd I don't think about ski. More alligator wrestling.