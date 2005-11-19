from the go-east-to-get-west dept.
When researchers reanalysed the gold-standard data set of the early universe, they concluded that the cosmos must be "closed," or curled up like a ball. Most others remain unconvinced.
A provocative paper published today in the journal Nature Astronomy argues that the universe may curve around and close in on itself like a sphere, rather than lying flat like a sheet of paper as the standard theory of cosmology predicts. The authors reanalysed a major cosmological data set and concluded that the data favours a closed universe with 99% certainty — even as other evidence suggests the universe is flat.
The data in question — the Planck space telescope's observations of ancient light called the cosmic microwave background (CMB) — "clearly points towards a closed model," said Alessandro Melchiorri of Sapienza University of Rome. He co-authored the new paper with Eleonora di Valentino of the University of Manchester and Joseph Silk, principally of the University of Oxford. In their view, the discordance between the CMB data, which suggests the universe is closed, and other data pointing to flatness represents a "cosmological crisis" that calls for "drastic rethinking."
In your opinion, which shape is more likely ?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @03:17PM (1 child)
Didn't we get data sets of the early universe off the gold standard?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @03:51PM
Alas, data will confirm that much like US gold reserves [campaignforliberty.org] the universe is almost entirely empty.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday November 05, @03:25PM (3 children)
Oh jeeze! As if the flat earthers weren't enough trouble.
The universe is just a big fluffy cloud, looks like a rabbit
That is not my dog.
(Score: 5, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @03:32PM (2 children)
The universe is a large sphere with the stars affixed to its inside.
The earth is a large flat disk in the center of the universe.
The sun and moon move in a circular pattern around the top of the disk.
The earth is on an infinite stack of turtles.
(it's turtles all the way down)
The final turtle of that infinite stack is propelled by a rocket.
The rocket moves at 9.8 m/s^2 giving us the illusion of gravity.
The rocket is powered by a perpetual motion machine so it never stops.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @04:08PM
Silly skeptics would ask: how do you explain that the sun moves South in the winter?
Stupid Round Earther: the sun moves South in the winter for the same reason that birds move South for winter -- because it's warmer in the South during winter! Look at Australia where Christmas is hottest day of the year.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday November 05, @04:20PM
You know you really had me, up until:
The final turtle
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @03:27PM (13 children)
Suppose the 2D flatland universe were curved in some invisible 3rd dimension into a sphere. There are two things that would be observable to flatlanders.
1. If you travel in a straight line, you will go in a "great circle" of the universe, and once you're all the way "around" the universe, you end up where you started. (sort of like politicians)
2. Put three space stations far apart, with lasers between them, forming an equilateral triangle. The angles of the two laser beams at each space station should be 60 degrees. But if the universe were curved in some invisible 3rd dimension, the angles would always be greater than 60 degrees. Because the triangle is on the surface of a sphere. Although the 3rd dimension of the sphere is not directly observable to the flatlanders. In fact, if you move the three space stations far enough apart, the angles could increase from 60 degrees to 90 degrees. Using coordinates of the Earth just for illustration, suppose one station is at the North Pole. Another is at the Equator at the prime meridian 0 degrees longitude and 0 latitude. And the other station is on the Equator at 90 degrees longitude. A triangle formed from these three points will have a 90 degree angle at each angle of the triangle.
So if our universe is curved in some un-observable 4th dimension, the same observations should apply.
Now it seems unlikely that we can travel in a great circle all the way around the universe. A telescope cannot see all the way around, because it can only see to the 13.7 billion light year limit, if the universe is 13.7 billion years old, and the universe is larger than 13.7 years (which it would be if we can see to 13.7 billion light years in opposite directions.
But we might be able to do the three space stations experiment. But the stations would have to be light years apart (maybe?). And the angle would be greater than 60 degrees -- but would be enough greater that we could reliably measure it? Doubtful IMO.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @03:33PM (1 child)
What if we are on the inside of the sphere? Not trying to detract from you points which are very fun to think about. Just trying to add a little nuance.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Immerman on Tuesday November 05, @04:05PM
The inside *is* the outside - the "sphere" is a two dimensional surface that you're embedded within.
If you mean inside the volume of the sphere - then you're talking about a being that is no longer a 2D flatlander and is capable of existing in 3D space - and that's not really relevant to us flatlanders unless it decides to interact with us and the 2D universe we exist in (and we'd have a devil of a time trying to make sense of it if it did)
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday November 05, @03:36PM (2 children)
Another thing, there would be a lensing effect on very far away objects, making them appear larger. At the extreme, a star at the opposite position would appear in every direction, like a cosmic background.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday November 05, @03:41PM
The unstated assumption of that being that the "opposite" point is within our lightcone.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @04:20PM
Making that easier to grasp, from the North pole, you would see the South pole no matter what direction you looked. If you had a telescope that could see halfway around the universe. But the light from that part of the universe may have not, and in fact may never, reach us.
Another thought. If the universe is expanding, think of it as though the sphere is like a balloon being inflated. No matter where you are on the sphere, all other galaxies appear to be moving away from you. If it were not so, then only from Earth would all other galaxies appear to be moving away from us. But from elsewhere, you would not observe that ALL galaxies are moving away. If it turns out that all galaxies are moving away, no matter where in the universe you observe from, then clearly the sphere of the universe is being inflated. Or rather, it is the space that is expanding -- stretching things in it. (It's 3D space curved into a 4D sphere. We are unaware of the "curvature" in a hidden dimension unless we measure it.)
If the space stretches things in it, then consider this. The Big Bang was the sphere of the universe (in a higher dimension than 3D) expanding. That is why the space is still stretching. The Big Bang must have been the brightest thing in the universe. So why don't we see this brilliantly bright light when we look anywhere in the sky? Because as the space has stretched for 13.7 billion years, those waves of light have also stretched -- making them have a longer wave length and thus lower frequency -- to be observed as the cosmic microwave background radiation.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday November 05, @03:36PM (1 child)
I have an objection to your analysis of seeing "all the way around". Namely that light intensity in flatland would follow an inverse linear relationship with distance(akin to our inverse square law) and would fade to imperceptible at... some unspecified distance, presumably smaller than the universal sphere we're inventing.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @04:25PM
Light fades to imperceptible because fewer and fewer photons reach the telescope.
Suppose someone were to expose a camera with its shutter open for a long time to a dark part of the sky which has no stars or light? Wouldn't you gradually collect an image? It's not that the photons cease. It's just that there are fewer and fewer of them. But if you were to collect them for a long enough time, you might form a Hubble Deep Field image.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday November 05, @03:53PM (1 child)
Good idea. Now, all we have to do is wait for the light to propagate between those space stations.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @04:29PM
It might take even longer for the space stations to get to their positions to begin the experiment.
What if a triangle of space stations, with their lasers going, began expanding away from each other? The triangle gets bigger and bigger. The measurement of the angle of the lasers is watched to observe an increase from 60 degrees. Suppose one space station remains close to our solar system, but the other two are moving away.
Geez . . . what am I saying? I need to get back to writing stupid jokes and smart alek comments.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday November 05, @04:11PM (1 child)
"Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions" is available at Project Glutenberg.
https://www.gutenberg.org/files/201/201-h/201-h.htm [gutenberg.org]
To me it is ridiculous that so called "scientists" would limit their thinking to only 3 dimensions.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @04:31PM
I enjoyed the paperback in the 1990s or maybe 1980s. To long ago enough to remember clearly.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday November 05, @04:21PM
>But we might be able to do the three space stations experiment.
Maybe eventually, but probably not. Assuming the circumference of the hypersphere is equivalent to the diameter of the observable universe (i.e. everything we see is unique, and there's nothing we can't see), you're talking a hypersphere 28 billion light-years around. Even if your triangular instrument spanned the entire galaxy, 100,000 ly across, it would still only span about 1.3/1,000ths of a degree of the hypersphere's surface. That'd be like trying to measure the curvature of the Earth by looking at the sum of angles of a triangle 50 feet across. You're so far below the noise threshold (unevenness of the Earth's/universe's surface) as to make the endeavor pointless.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday November 05, @04:29PM
It could be much more right angles all the way around:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pentagramma_mirificum [wikipedia.org]
This principle above can be easily extended to 4th dimension within
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/120-cell [wikipedia.org]
