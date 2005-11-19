from the take-a-deep-breath-before-reading dept.
These Machines Can Put You in Jail. Don't Trust Them.
A million Americans a year are arrested for drunken driving, and most stops begin the same way: flashing blue lights in the rearview mirror, then a battery of tests that might include standing on one foot or reciting the alphabet.
What matters most, though, happens next. By the side of the road or at the police station, the drivers blow into a miniature science lab that estimates the concentration of alcohol in their blood. If the level is 0.08 or higher, they are all but certain to be convicted of a crime.
But those tests — a bedrock of the criminal justice system — are often unreliable, a New York Times investigation found. The devices, found in virtually every police station in America, generate skewed results with alarming frequency, even though they are marketed as precise to the third decimal place.
Judges in Massachusetts and New Jersey have thrown out more than 30,000 breath tests in the past 12 months alone, largely because of human errors and lax governmental oversight. Across the country, thousands of other tests also have been invalidated in recent years.
The machines are sensitive scientific instruments, and in many cases they haven't been properly calibrated, yielding results that were at times 40 percent too high. Maintaining machines is up to police departments that sometimes have shoddy standards and lack expertise. In some cities, lab officials have used stale or home-brewed chemical solutions that warped results. In Massachusetts, officers used a machine with rats nesting inside.
[...] Technical experts have found serious programming mistakes in the machines' software. States have picked devices that their own experts didn't trust and have disabled safeguards meant to ensure the tests' accuracy.
[...] Yet the tests have become all but unavoidable. Every state punishes drivers who refuse to take one when ordered by a police officer.
I strongly suggest reading the entire article. Breath-taking and sobering is an understatement.
Also at CNET
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @04:55PM (1 child)
It is advantageous to the state that their drug and alcohol tests are inaccurate and generate false positives at an unacceptably high rate. The carceral system needs new victims all the time to keep the flow of government money pouring into the rat hole.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @05:09PM
That's a good point. The wall should come down to keep our tax payer money flowing into the non tax payer criminal system.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday November 05, @05:06PM
*Almost all of the the "DNA tests" they do for crime scenes are not full genome sequencing, but visual spot test electrophoresis, which can distinguish on among about 20-50 people before getting duplicate results from chance.
*Fingerprint experts will often give different analyses to the same finger-prints if the image is rotated a few degrees.
*The central crime lab in my state had a huge scandal because one of their employees was just writing conclusion reports agreeing with whatever the arresting officer said without doing any tests
*The most popular interrogation method(crying when punishments are described is treated as a sign of guilt) is known to have a high false confession rate, and the very person convicted using it turned out to be innocent
*Everything you've ever heard about eyewitness testimony being bad
The great thing is none of those are so bad as to be inadmissible in court, like lie detectors or body language analysis. Just flawed in ways not nearly enough people appreciate.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday November 05, @05:14PM (2 children)
Yeah, and this assumes that the method they use to measure your BAC in the first place is accurate if the thing is properly calibrated, which it really isn't.
Hey, I've got this crazy idea -- maybe instead of testing somebody's breath, let's test their blood to determine something called their "Blood Alcohol Content."
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday November 05, @05:26PM
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday November 05, @05:29PM
BAC really means "Bank Account Content". The machine is an ATM for the city/state
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by hwertz on Tuesday November 05, @05:15PM
Iowa took care of this years ago -- although I'm assuming the lawyers got rid of it over the years. They passed a law saying one could not challenge a breathalyzer based on the police failing to calibrate it!
I'd just like to note -- one of the reasons the limit USED to be 0.12 was because they knew darn well these machines weren't that accurate .. the original limit was high enough the person was DEFINITELY drunk, even accounting for generous margins of error of the machine.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 05, @05:18PM (1 child)
Just do an internet search, use my terms "people fail sobriety tests when sober" or similar.
Each and every one of those little tests appear to be easy, and simple. But, individually, each of those tests has a "trick" to it. That is, the test proves to be mildly challenging for most people, sober or not. Medical conditions, mental conditions, emotional conditions (including the stress of being pulled over) and more affect how well you can perform the test.
The state, in it's beneficience, doesn't declare you to be sober after passing one mildly challenging test, instead, subjecting you to three, five, or maybe even more tests. Individually, you may pass any one of those tests, but collectively, you're going to stumble somewhere.
The cop is looking for an arrest. The tests are judged subjectively by the cop. Your odds of passing whichever collection of tests he throws at you are rather slim.
If you have to submit to a breathalyzer test, then do so. But never consent to a roadside sobriety test. They are complete and utter bullshit. At least the breathalyzer has some science behind it.
In 1774, the British told us to surrender our arms. So, we shot them. ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @05:27PM
Since I don't drink, I would ask for a blood test if it is at all possible.
Meanwhile, I can tell you the alphabet forward and backward, and the Hebrew alphabet forward. (don't ask, in 2015 I thought I would try something different than learning another programming language.)
Console: (verb) To comfort someone in a time of grief because they are forced to use the command line.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 05, @05:25PM
Here is a clear example of a breathalyzer not working as expected.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zhmc4QnY0J0 [youtube.com]
Console: (verb) To comfort someone in a time of grief because they are forced to use the command line.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Tuesday November 05, @05:49PM
My bathroom scale is precise to a tenth of a pound, but if I weight twice in succession the difference can be over a pound. Well, that's a level of accuracy I can live with in a bathroom scale, but the point is it *IS* precise to a tenth of a pound, it's just not that accurate.
Put not your faith in princes.