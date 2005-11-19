Stories
Chrome Bug Squashed, Qnap Nas Nasty Hits, Bluekeep Malware Spreads, And More

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 05, @06:18PM
Anyone running Chrome will want to update and restart their browser in order to make sure they have the latest build, as usual. Google has patched a bunch of flaws including a use-after-free() vulnerability (CVE-2019-13720) that was being actively exploited in the wild against victims. Make sure you're running version 78.0.3904.87 or higher for Windows, Mac, and Linux to be safe.

More technical details are here: essentially, a malicious JavaScript file on a webpage can exploit the vulnerability to potentially gain arbitrary code execution and install spyware and other horrible stuff on the computer. Kaspersky reckons the flaw was abused in an attempt to infect Chrome-using visitors of a Korean-language news website, in a campaign dubbed Operation WizardOpium.

We hope you've all patched your Windows systems for the BlueKeep RDP flaw, which can be exploited to achieve remote-code execution on vulnerable machines. It appears Monero-mining malware is spreading among un-patched boxes via the security flaw. Microsoft patched the bug way back in May.

Marcus Hutchins, with help from Kevin Beaumont, has detailed the spread of the BlueKeep-exploiting nasty here for Kryptos Logic.

All the more reason to ensure you're patched.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday November 05, @06:43PM (3 children)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday November 05, @06:43PM (#916434)

    Once, in 2006. Power supply died in 2007, after which I discovered that they put a proprietary format on the internal hard drives, meaning I had to transfer them to another functional QNAP to even have a hope of recovering the data.

    Would not surprise me at all if their "web enabled" features developed over the last 13 years are more focused on driving sales than they are at delivering actual reliable features and value to the customers.

    • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday November 05, @07:16PM

      by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Tuesday November 05, @07:16PM (#916451) Journal

      I don't believe to magical proprietary format on the internal hard drives, most probably a ZFS zpool with possibly gbde or Geli encryption under it.

    • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday November 05, @07:25PM (1 child)

      by EvilSS (1456) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 05, @07:25PM (#916460)
      That's when you just restore from your backup. You had a backup, right?

  • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday November 05, @07:23PM

    by EvilSS (1456) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 05, @07:23PM (#916459)
    The BlueKeep in-the-wild exploit seems to be having a (probably) unintended side effect even on patch systems. There has been a massive up-tick in failed authentication attempts on internet accessible RDP servers this week. The rate of the attempts are so high that in some cases that it has hammered the hosts to the point that legit users are getting connection errors.

    Yet another reason to NOT expose RDP directly to the internet. There are plenty of solutions to allow remote access without having to put the RDP service directly on the internet, including solutions from MS themselves. But that takes a little more effort and who has time for that I guess.
