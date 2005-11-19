19/11/05/239234 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday November 06, @12:38AM
from the hot-pink-plus-yellow-equals-??? dept.
FCC formally approves the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Today, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) formally approved the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. The decision comes after a drawn-out, and at times contentious, review of T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid to merge with Sprint.
The FCC believes the deal will close the digital divide and advance 5G in the US. T-Mobile and Sprint have committed to deploying 5G service to cover 97 percent of Americans within three years. They've also pledged to provide 90 percent of Americans with access to mobile service with speeds of at least 100 Mbps within six years. The FCC's approval is conditional on those promises, and the parties could be fined over $2 billion if they don't meet those goals.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday November 06, @12:58AM (1 child)
Ajit Pai believes no such thing. He does know that his masters will make a lot of money with the merger, so the merger gets his rubber stamp.
In 1774, the British told us to surrender our arms. So, we shot them. ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday November 06, @01:50AM
The right parts finally got greased. Therefore this is now legally approved. Thank you for your valuable input into this deliberation of a very important subject.