The deadline of yet another, and perhaps the most insidious, element of the post-9/11 initiatives (a partial list of which includes the establishment of the Transportation Security Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, and a never-ending international war against a nebulously-defined, noncorporeal enemy, "terror") is less than one year from coming to fruition. Beginning no later than October 1, 2020, citizens of all US states and territories will be required to have a Real ID compliant card or US passport to board a commercial plane or enter a Federal government facility. Pundits citing the inevitability of what amounts to a national ID card have, regrettably, been vindicated.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 06, @03:59AM
I been saying this shit since back in September of 2001 and everyone's all "Poo poo! They'll never do that, this is America!". Well, here's your lesson for the day. Democrat or Republican, they'll take every bit of power and control over your life that you let them get away with. They got this particular one passed because scared people are stupid people. So next time get mad instead of scared. There will still be consequences to not thinking but it'll be someone else having to live with them instead of you.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @04:10AM
Incorrect. There will be consequences for you after you get yourself involuntarily admitted to the mental hospital for an anger disorder.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by D2 on Wednesday November 06, @04:02AM
This isn't a passport or national ID. First, A passport is quite literally documentation required to cross a border. Nobody needs this just to move around the country. I routinely drive across state borders without needing a passport or Starred ID.
As for national ID, this is not an national ID. This is more than 50 different entities adopting a high standard of identity before issuing a Star ID (e.g., requiring people to present proof of residency and identity (birth cert and 2 kinds of bills to your claimed address of record, typically). It's heightened standards for individual state IDs.
Requiring people to have that sort of vetted ID before entering federal facilities or board aircraft is gently since it can be a barrier for access for the same people who are getting rejected at polling locations. People should be able to enter a courthouse, period. That said, the ID part of this isn't orwellian. Just burdensome.
(Score: 2) by D2 on Wednesday November 06, @04:07AM
Apparently the AIER is libertarian ranting masquerading as an economic policy think tank. Case in point: nothing economic about this, but here they are, ranting about this encroaching on freedom. FTN. When I want a sensible take on civil liberties, I look to the EFF.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 06, @04:30AM
https://www.eff.org/issues/real-id [eff.org]
TL;DR: "We also fucking hate Real ID."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @04:19AM
I can't really see why this is an issue? Most countries in the world have some kind of internal ID mechanism, why do Americans not want it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @04:28AM
Because if you're not driving, you're not required to carry a driver's license.
(Score: 2) by Captival on Wednesday November 06, @04:24AM
I don't really care if it IS a national ID. As a non-terrorist non-illegal, I already require a State ID anyways, and it's not like the feds can't get that info if they really want it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @04:03AM
Don't subject yourself to TSA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @04:05AM
You don't have a right to a vehicle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @04:27AM
No right to live, have yooooooooou.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @04:30AM
Shut up, Elon.