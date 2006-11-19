from the what-is-the-read/write-speed? dept.
Why Microsoft and Warner Bros. Archived the Original 'Superman' Movie on a Futuristic Glass Disc
Microsoft has teamed up with Warner Bros. to store a copy of the 1978 movie "Superman" on a small glass disc about the size of a coaster. The collaboration, which will be officially unveiled at Microsoft's Ignite 2019 conference in Orlando, Florida Monday, is a first test case for a new storage technology that could eventually help safeguard Hollywood's movies and TV shows, as well as many other forms of data, for centuries to come.
"Glass has a very, very long lifetime," said Microsoft Research principal researcher Ant Rowstron in a recent conversation with Variety. "Thousands of years."
[Image] The piece of silica glass storing the 1978 "Superman" movie, measuring 7.5 cm x 7.5 cm x 2 mm. The glass contains 75.6 GB of data plus error redundancy codes.
Microsoft began to investigate glass as a storage medium in 2016 in partnership with the University of Southampton Optoelectonics Research Centre. The goal of these efforts, dubbed "Project Silica," is to find a new storage medium optimized for what industry insiders like to call cold data — the type of data you likely won't need to access for months, years, or even decades. It's data that doesn't need to sit on a server, ready to be used 24/7, but that is kept in a vault, away from anything that could corrupt it.
This is not the Superman memory crystal we need.
Researchers at the UK's Southampton University have created a storage scheme that could supposedly store hundreds of terabytes for billions of years:
Researchers, led by Martynas Beresna, in the university's Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC) have built five-dimensional photonic structures in nano-structured fuzed quartz glass with femtosecond pulses of light; meaning one quadrillionth (one millionth of one billionth) of a second. Data is written in three layers of nano-structured dots, voxels, separated by five micrometres (one millionth of a metre).
A voxel is an optical vortex, a polarisation vortex using nano-gratings, and a paper by the researchers, "Radially polarized optical vortex converter created by femtosecond laser nanostructuring of glass" (pdf), explains how they: "...demonstrate a polarization vortex converter, which produces radially or azimuthally polarized visible vortices from a circularly polarized beam, using femtosecond laser imprinting of space-variant self-assembled form birefringence in silica glass."
When the femtolaser pulse hits the glass it causes polarisation vortices to be created which change the way light passes through the glass, modifying its polarisation. This polarisation can be detected using a combined optical microscope and polariser. The dimensions of the three-layered nano-structured dot voxel are length, width, depth, size and orientation.
We're told an optical disk, using this technology, could hold 360TB of data for 13.8 billion years at 190°C, meaning a virtually unlimited lifetime at room temperature. [...] Altechna, a Lithuanian laser optics company, is working on commercialising the technology.
This story is a bit of a throwback since the researchers originally published these claims back in 2013. However they are presenting their results under the title "Eternal 5D data storage by ultrafast laser writing in glass" on February 17, 2016 at the SPIE Photonics West 2016 conference in San Francisco.
5D Data Storage by Ultrafast Laser Nanostructuring in Glass
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday November 06, @07:36PM
if it's round why give it's dimensions as 7.5 x 7.5 x 2mm? Wouldn't it be better to say it's a 7.5 cm diameter disk 2mm thick?
Or I dunno, there aren't any pictures. Maybe it is a glass square.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Wednesday November 06, @07:39PM (1 child)
Almost big enough for a modern video game! I can't wait to see what the final capacity will be when it finally hits the consumer market.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mhajicek on Wednesday November 06, @07:41PM
Lasts forever, until you drop it.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @07:53PM (2 children)
Did they forget that glass window panes over a couple hundred years old are thicker at the bottom because of gravity?
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday November 06, @07:56PM
That never happened.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday November 06, @08:09PM
They didn't forget it, because it isn't true. There are places that have been found where the thicker part is at the top.
The way they manufactured glass back in the Middle Ages was different than we do now, so there was some amount of flowing as it was cooling, not after. And mounting the panes thicker-side-down just makes sense from a construction standpoint.
https://io9.gizmodo.com/the-glass-is-a-liquid-myth-has-finally-been-destroyed-496190894 [gizmodo.com]
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @07:54PM (2 children)
The electronics and knowledge to read it does not.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday November 06, @08:02PM
Just print microfiche on it. At most you need a strong magnifying glass to read it. Audio wave forms should endure the ages also
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 06, @08:08PM
Just put a stone instruction manual next to the storage box.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 06, @07:59PM
Is this just the next step in the CD->DVD->Blueray iteration of technologies or is there something actually different other than switching from plastic to glass?