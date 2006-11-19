A pair of California Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a tough privacy bill that would significantly curtail Silicon Valley's control over all Americans' personal information.

The bill [...] would create a new federal agency to oversee how the country's largest and most powerful tech companies amass and use data about their millions of users across the U.S. It would also grant all users expansive rights over their data.

"Our congressional districts are the epicenter of the technological revolution and our constituents in Silicon Valley have brought forward incredible advances, improving the lives of billions of people, but we believe that great missteps have been made," Eshoo said during a press call on Tuesday. Both lawmakers represent Silicon Valley.

"The American people have been left vulnerable — the private information we share online has been stolen, abused, used for profit, and it's been grossly mishandled," Eshoo added.

The Online Privacy Act would create a federal agency to "enforce users' privacy rights and ensure companies follow the law," according to a summary of the bill. The Digital Privacy Agency would be modeled after similar government bodies in Europe.