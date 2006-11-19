from the I'd-call-and-complain...oh dept.
FCC crackdown on cellphone subsidies leaves millions without service
The Ajit Pai-era FCC has spent much of its energy cracking down on claimed abuses of the Lifeline subsidy program, but this anti-fraud effort may be hurting low-income households more than it helps. The investigative news outlet Center for Public Integrity has used FCC data to determine that nationwide enrollment for cellphone subsidies has dropped by about 2.3 million people, or 21 percent, since 2017. The cuts have been particularly severe in places like the District of Columbia, where 49 percent of Lifeline users lost their subsidies between March 2018 and June 2019. Mississippi, Wyoming and Puerto Rico also lost a third or more of their enrollment in the same time frame.
Some of the problems may stem from a verifier system that was approved in 2016. It was meant to automatically check whether people qualified for Lifeline service and reduce fraud, but its incomplete access to benefit databases appears to have rejected people who were eligible for the program. Enrollment has plunged in those six states where the verifier launched, although a connection to the Medicaid database (and ideally state databases) might solve some of these problems.
However, the current FCC's crackdown (including ongoing support of the verifier) is raising concerns that it's simply interested in cutting off support for poor people, in sync with a presidency that has focused on cutting other benefits for low-income homes. There are particular concerns that changes due in December may prompt carriers to quit Lifeline and leave customers without access. Networks are supposed to help Lifeline recipients by providing more data and phasing out support for call minutes, but they're expected to complain when the subsidy amounts to less than $10 per month.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @02:58AM (1 child)
Thank God for all that tax money they get.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday November 07, @03:30AM
The FCC has become a corporate mouthpiece. It is, in fact, doing precisely the opposite of its stated purpose as a government organ.
This is what is known as "regulatory capture." You may as well blame an ant infected with Cordyceps for deliberately spreading spores and endangering its colony. Of course, I'm sure you haven't the intelligence or depth of thought to analyze it to this level; you just wanted to get some Internet cool points with the rebellious-manchild-with-a-modem set who think a reflexive anti-regulation stance is trendy. Idiot.
(Score: 3, Disagree) by SomeGuy on Thursday November 07, @03:07AM (5 children)
Subsidies for cellphones? Why? Get a real telephone. There should not be subsidies for toy consumer products that people don't really need.
They make it sound like people can't live without cell phones. Well, of course they do, they want to sell cell phones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @03:11AM (4 children)
Your post is boomer lawn diarrhea, no doubt about that, but the government is sending SMS alerts to people so your argument is invalid. Let them have feature phones.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 07, @03:15AM (3 children)
Let them pay for it themselves.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @03:20AM
Just use some of the NSA's black budget and let them have $10 surveillance phones for free. Everybody wins.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday November 07, @03:33AM (1 child)
Good idea! And while we're at it, let's make people pay for food inspection, water treatment, drug monitoring, and the specific segment of the road right in front of their places of residence out of pocket too, right?
Oh, and let's not forget the military. But waaaait, I remember you saying public financing for the military is a "necessary evil." After all, we need to be able to defend the nightmarish Randian dystopia we'd create by privatizing everything else against all those "invaders" who'd want to take it from us, right, you soldier-sucking jock-sniffing moron? 9_9
(Score: 2, Disagree) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 07, @03:43AM
Cell phones aren't a necessity, they're a toy.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Thursday November 07, @03:37AM
That's really gonna help granny set up her doctor appointments. What's she supposed to do, text the doctors office? Yeah right! Phase out the data and phase in more minutes, you stupid son of a bitches. That is the dumbest shit I have ever heard of!
FFS.
