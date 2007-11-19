Punishing blasts of potentially record cold will bring an early winter preview to millions of people in the central, eastern and southern U.S. over the next few days.

The core of the first round of cold will gradually shift from the north-central U.S. into the Great Lakes and Northeast Wednesday through Saturday, making it feel more like the middle of winter rather than early November in some places, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda.

As the cold sweeps east, some snow is also likely in portions of the interior Northeast Thursday into Friday. The heaviest snow should fall in northern New England, where some spots could pick up half a foot.