Punishing blasts of potentially record cold will bring an early winter preview to millions of people in the central, eastern and southern U.S. over the next few days.
The core of the first round of cold will gradually shift from the north-central U.S. into the Great Lakes and Northeast Wednesday through Saturday, making it feel more like the middle of winter rather than early November in some places, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda.
As the cold sweeps east, some snow is also likely in portions of the interior Northeast Thursday into Friday. The heaviest snow should fall in northern New England, where some spots could pick up half a foot.
Possibly related: The sun has been blank for over a month now: http://www.sidc.be/silso/dayssnplot
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday November 07, @08:01AM
California's rainy season is set to begin at least two weeks later than normal. The Kincade fire would have been mostly extinguished by rain in a normal year, or perhaps not even started. The ridge pushes the jet stream north, making California warmer and dryer. The east gets the wrap-around flow and more cold air. If this pattern persists, California will be back in drought soon.