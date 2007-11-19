from the faux-signaling dept.
Sports teams are using Signal to duck deflategate-like scandals
Facebook isn't the only company struggling over the prospect of end-to-end encryption in messaging apps, as a report from Yahoo Sports cites examples from "every level of sport" turning to encrypted messaging. While Whatsapp and iMessage provide encrypted communications, increasingly the app of choice is turning out to be Signal, which not only protects their message from MITM spying, but can also auto-delete them based on rules.
If you're a college coach or athletic director and someone makes a FOIA request, that could reduce the amount of information they get about contacts with recruits and boosters. In the NFL, investigators pursuing the "deflategate" incident famously requested access to Tom Brady's texts, but the quarterback destroyed his phone prior to meeting them -- an act cited in the league's decision to hand down a four game suspension.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday November 07, @05:22PM (1 child)
> If you're a college coach or athletic director and someone makes a FOIA request...
Then you can ignore it, because you're not a part of the government, and the FOIA doesn't apply.
And personally, I think if you *are* a part of the government, and use something like this to ensure FOIA-relevant records aren't kept, you should be fired immediately when caught, and possibly charged with criminal interference.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @05:27PM
Just as well then most of your govt services are run by companies, less foia.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @05:28PM
College/Pro sports, gambling, drugs, of course lots of hookers, politicians... Are they supposed to publish all their correspondence in the tabloids?
Private unfettered communications shall not be sacrificed for all this pearl clutching over a goddamn game!