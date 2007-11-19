Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Sports Teams Are Using Signal to Duck Deflategate-Like Scandals

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 07, @05:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the faux-signaling dept.
Mobile

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for soylent_red

Sports teams are using Signal to duck deflategate-like scandals

Facebook isn't the only company struggling over the prospect of end-to-end encryption in messaging apps, as a report from Yahoo Sports cites examples from "every level of sport" turning to encrypted messaging. While Whatsapp and iMessage provide encrypted communications, increasingly the app of choice is turning out to be Signal, which not only protects their message from MITM spying, but can also auto-delete them based on rules.

If you're a college coach or athletic director and someone makes a FOIA request, that could reduce the amount of information they get about contacts with recruits and boosters. In the NFL, investigators pursuing the "deflategate" incident famously requested access to Tom Brady's texts, but the quarterback destroyed his phone prior to meeting them -- an act cited in the league's decision to hand down a four game suspension.

Original Submission


«  Private LTE Networks Headed to the Slammer? GTL to Test CBRS
Sports Teams Are Using Signal to Duck Deflategate-Like Scandals | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday November 07, @05:22PM (1 child)

    by Immerman (3985) on Thursday November 07, @05:22PM (#917388)

    > If you're a college coach or athletic director and someone makes a FOIA request...
    Then you can ignore it, because you're not a part of the government, and the FOIA doesn't apply.

    And personally, I think if you *are* a part of the government, and use something like this to ensure FOIA-relevant records aren't kept, you should be fired immediately when caught, and possibly charged with criminal interference.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @05:27PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @05:27PM (#917390)

      Just as well then most of your govt services are run by companies, less foia.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @05:28PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @05:28PM (#917391)

    College/Pro sports, gambling, drugs, of course lots of hookers, politicians... Are they supposed to publish all their correspondence in the tabloids?

    Private unfettered communications shall not be sacrificed for all this pearl clutching over a goddamn game!

(1)