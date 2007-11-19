from the Neo-Malthusian dept.
From Bloomberg:
Forty years ago, scientists from 50 nations converged on Geneva to discuss what was then called the "CO2-climate problem." At the time, with reliance on fossil fuels having helped trigger the 1979 oil crisis, they predicted global warming would eventually become a major environmental challenge.
Now, four decades later, a larger group of scientists is sounding another, much more urgent alarm. More than 11,000 experts from around the world are calling for a critical addition to the main strategy of dumping fossil fuels for renewable energy: there needs to be far fewer humans on the planet.
[...] The scientists make specific calls for policymakers to quickly implement systemic change to energy, food, and economic policies. But they go one step further, into the politically fraught territory of population control. It "must be stabilized—and, ideally, gradually reduced—within a framework that ensures social integrity," they write.
Others disagree, stating
Fewer people producing less in greenhouse-gas emissions could make some difference in the danger that climate change poses over time. But whether we end up with 9, 10, or 11 billion people in the coming decades, the world will still be pumping out increasingly risky amounts of climate pollution if we don't fundamentally fix the underlying energy, transportation, and food systems.
Critics blast a proposal to curb climate change by halting population growth
Journal Reference:
William J Ripple, Christopher Wolf, Thomas M Newsome, Phoebe Barnard, William R Moomaw. World Scientists' Warning of a Climate Emergency[$]. BioScience. doi.org/10.1093/biosci/biz088
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday November 07, @08:19PM (5 children)
Already proven in the "west". People won't be having seven kids with the hope that one survives.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by DannyB on Thursday November 07, @08:22PM (3 children)
Also proven in the West: poor people will have a lot of kids. Who also usually don't get the best education.
We need a bigger welfare check. Hey, how about let's get pregnant again!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @08:30PM
The number of peoe getting pregnant for a welfare check is not worth worrying about. We should be fixing our other problems that lead those few people into making such a choice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @08:30PM (1 child)
Truth. I saw a lady with 8 kids at the welfare court when I was next door at another unrelated courthouse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @08:39PM
Which courthouse. When?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Thursday November 07, @08:37PM
Except you need a minimum level of prosperity and education to start the process.
Very few people choose to have seven kids, especially not desperately poor people. But kids are what happens when you have sex, and nobody anywhere is going to stop doing that, especially with their spouse.
So, you need to give people access to free birth control (since they're already struggling just to feed themselves and can't realistically be expected to pay for it themselves), and expose them to some aggressively marketed family-planning materials to introduce the idea that children are an expensive choice rather than an inevitability.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday November 07, @08:19PM (1 child)
I saw an infographic somewhere that said the biggest contributors to anthropogenic climate change were:
Is this mostly right? Seems like arguing which things are contributing to climate change might move things along a little more quickly than arguing whether climate change is happening at all.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday November 07, @08:31PM
Human population is kind of a dishonest metric. If allmost all heavy industry and infrastructure power was run on renewables, and almost all transit was mass or walking, and we somehow stopped using concrete (a hard one), the carbon per capita is close to nil.
Population only reflects a high carbon footprint because our economies are structured to provide human needs with coal, oil, and natural gas.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @08:25PM (1 child)
They've been working on reducing the Muslim population worldwide for decades now.
(Score: 1, Troll) by DannyB on Thursday November 07, @08:27PM
Please kindly correct me if I'm wrong, but doesn't the Muslim population procreate at a higher rate?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday November 07, @08:26PM
If an asteroid were heading towards the Earth:
* there would be people who deny it
* people complaining that the concern is way overblown
* people would say that poor countries are not contributing their fair share in the global effort to do something about it, so the US should pull out of the global effort
* people complaining that this is globalism
* people saying it's all a hoax created by China
* experts who would say there is no asteroid . . . teach the controversy! It is now officially controversial.
* I've got mine, my kids and grandkids can fix this problem
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday November 07, @08:28PM (1 child)
This is an invented controversy. Bloomberg is trying some wedge strategy bullshit. The things the critics say and the thing the actual fucking paper say are the same. The 11,000 signatories aren't fucking signing some statement about population. They signed a statement that offhandedly mentions
It's literally the lowest priority, and based on the information they provide in their very own article, they're right to put it in the bottom place.
Their only request for actual policy changes to that end are:
Oh no. Availability of birth control and more education.
The fucking headline is pure dishonesty. Some bullshit attempt to a rather dry climate change petition as a neomalthusian argument.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @08:34PM
"LIBERALS WANT YOU DEAD AND OTHER THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW"
Blerg to the bloom
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday November 07, @08:30PM
Fewer people make population-based problems easier to solve. Our real problem isn't just that we're consuming many times as much energy per capita as we did in 1700, it's that we also have more than 10x as many people doing so, and almost all of the additional energy is coming from fossil fuels.
The real trick is how do you reduce the population? The combination of free birth control and an aggressive family-planning outreach program has shown remarkable gains - typically reducing population growth to near zero within a single generation, and generally falling into the negative within a few more as standard of living climbs thanks to much lower childcare expenses. That's to slow though, and is up against some powerful enemies, with the Catholic Church likely being the single most powerful one.
Other than that we pretty much have to resort to killing people. "Fortunately", the combination of overpopulation, a global climate crises, and rampant capitaism is likely to make that relatively easy. Famine, plague, and war are becoming all but inevitable, and all do great things on the population-reduction front. And conveniently it's mostly poor people that get killed by all of them, so those with power are unlikely to oppose them.
Don't you love when the solution to a problem is ignore it (from behind well-fortified walls) and it will go away? Especially when it lets you ignore the fact that all those people are only dying *indirectly* by your hand? Even the starving people your security guards kill brought it on themselves - they could have starved quietly in peace.
That was sarcasm, in case anyone missed it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 07, @08:35PM
Funny, how the people who ended up at top of evolution, for several reasons, including luck, are now nothing but wrong or guilty...
This will probably be hammered home by the coming years: you do not have rights.
Despite the disturbing attitude of the immigrants in developed nations, they do not wish to go home, they actually want the life they can get there.
But since the "default thruthspeaker" of the current times is the woman, no rules are enforced, and all are welcome to "send out signals to society".
Eventually, the woman and disturbing immigrants will get slapped down, there will be a bloodbath or two, and the "developed" parts of the world will simply defend the borders from the hordes of various immigrants that will try to flood the calmer parts of the world.
This is it.
There is no reason to have other opinions, except to give up what you have, and the all will have nothing.
-zug