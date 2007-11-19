Academic researchers found that certain microphones convert light to sound, allowing voice commands to be sent to voice-controlled (VC) devices like Google Home, Amazon Echo, Facebook Portal, smartphones, or tablets.

Dubbed Light Commands, the attack works from afar by shining a laser beam at microphones that use micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), which convert the light into an electrical signal.

By modulating the intensity of the light beam, MEMS can be tricked to produce the same electrical signals produced by audio commands. With careful aiming and laser focusing, attacks can be successful from as far as 110 meters.

In their experiments, researchers from the University of Electro-Communications in Japan and the University of Michigan tested the attack on popular VC devices.

The voice recognition system in Google Home, Nest Cam, Amazon Echo, Fire Cube TV, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S9, Google Pixel, and iPad, was tested from various distances.

A Light Commands attack sends inaudible instructions to a voice-controlled device, making it react in a meaningful way. The researchers demonstrated that it can be used to open a garage door or to unlock the front door of a house.

No large investment is needed to pull this off, either. A low-cost setup used by the researchers consisted of a normal laser pointer, a Wavelength Electronics laser driver ($339), and a Neoteck NTK059 sound amplifier ($27.99). A computer that plays the recorded audio commands is also required. Laser beams provide precise aiming, but the researchers showed that Light Commands attacks also work with a laser flashlight (Acebeam W30). From 10 meters, they were able to inject commands into Google Home.