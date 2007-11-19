19/11/07/202249 story
posted by takyon on Friday November 08, @06:52AM
from the big-dark dept.
from the big-dark dept.
BBC News launches 'dark web' Tor mirror
The BBC has made its international news website available via the Tor network, in a bid to thwart censorship attempts.
The Tor browser is privacy-focused software used to access the dark web. The browser can obscure who is using it and what data is being accessed, which can help people avoid government surveillance and censorship. Countries including China, Iran and Vietnam are among those who have tried to block access to the BBC News website or programmes.
Instead of visiting bbc.co.uk/news or bbc.com/news, users of the Tor browser can visit the new bbcnewsv2vjtpsuy.onion web address. Clicking this web address will not work in a regular web browser.
BBC News Launches Tor Mirror | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday November 08, @07:05AM (1 child)
Does it help people avoid BBC surveillance?
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday November 08, @07:17AM
No. But Privacy Badger installed in standard browser could, with some tuning.
I miss Kuro5hin.