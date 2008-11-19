Stories
Netflix to Disappear on Older Samsung TVs

posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 08, @09:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the dumb-tv-plus-external-box-FTW dept.
Hardware

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Netflix to disappear on older Samsung TVs

Samsung has announced that Netflix will no longer be supported on some of its older smart TVs.

From 1 December, the Netflix app will no longer work on some 2010 and 2011 models due to "technical limitations".

Seven older Roku streaming sticks will also no longer support Netflix from December, Roku told Digital Trends.

Netflix can be watched on smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming media players and video consoles. Users can check if their devices are compatible here.

Samsung wrote on its support page: "Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on 2010 and 2011 TVs beginning on 1 December 2019.

"If you have one of the affected models, you may see a message on your TV indicating that Netflix will no longer be available on this device. You'll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV by connecting another device with Netflix on it."

(1)

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday November 08, @10:14AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Friday November 08, @10:14AM (#917822)

    "the older televisions don't tell us who is watching or take good enough video for us to track viewers"

    anyone know if the newer ones stop working with a cover over the camera?

    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(1)