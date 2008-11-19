Stories
Zanzibar Tests Fighting Malaria With Drones

rigrig writes:

Zanzibar tests drones spraying rice fields to fight malaria

For the first time drones are being tested to help fight malaria on the island of Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania.

The drones will spray a silicone-based liquid on rice paddies, where there are large expanses of stagnant water where malaria-carrying mosquitoes lay their eggs. The substance will spread across the water and prevent the eggs from hatching. It is hoped this will significantly reduce the numbers of the malaria-carrying anopheles mosquitoes in the area.

The spraying by drones is a test to see if it will help the government of Zanzibar reach its goal of eliminating malaria on the archipelago by 2023, according to the strategic plan adopted by Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Program.

This seems to be a step up from just tracking the mosquitoes using drones.

(DJI press release)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 08, @05:56PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 08, @05:56PM (#917957) Homepage Journal

    The drones will spray a silicone-based liquid on rice paddies,

    Didn't they used to do this with oil? Poor choice of search terms or something, I'm getting a lot of essential oil spam in the results. But, here's this -

    https://homeguides.sfgate.com/homemade-liquid-solution-kill-mosquitoes-94933.html [sfgate.com]

    Pouring Oil on Mosquito-Troubled Waters
    A small amount of oil floating on top of the water in a rain barrel or container water garden can smother mosquito larvae. Usually 1/4 teaspoon of mineral oil, vegetable oil, light horticultural oil or Neem oil per gallon of water will be sufficient, or use 1 tablespoon per 100 square feet. Keep in mind that this can also kill other less harmful water bugs, which must breathe at the surface. Don’t use such oils in water gardens which contain fish; instead add mosquito fish if the fish you have aren't gobbling up all the larvae.

    In 1774, the British told us to surrender our arms. So, we shot them. ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
