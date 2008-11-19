from the lolz dept.
Paul Kamma used to lead an uncomplicated life. As a video games enthusiast, he'd while away his time playing first-person shooters and other high-octane games.
Then he got married and started a family.
"When you come home, you play with your kids… You don't have much time to play big games like GTA [Grand Theft Auto]," he says.
"But I still wanted to do this because I loved it."
As well as not being able to spend as long at his computer as he once did, Mr Kamma also didn't have free reign over the household TV like before.
So, he turned to cloud gaming, which allowed him to stream video games to a simple laptop computer. Anywhere he went, he could still have access to his favourite games.
Mr Kamma lives in Germany. The streaming service he chose, Shadow, allowed him to set up a remote PC on a server somewhere in The Netherlands.
He could install games on the server and connect to it via his computer, which displayed the game screen and allowed him to control his character.
"I can play it everywhere, I can play it at work if I have free time there," he says.
That's what cloud gaming is - your game runs on a powerful computer somewhere else and you just connect to it.
It means players can access big, processor-hungry games on simple devices - cheap tablet computers, even.
While such a set-up has been possible for some time, cloud gaming will soon be available from Google, and Microsoft as well.
This month Google will launch its Stadia service in the US, UK, Europe and Canada, and Microsoft has just begun previewing its Project xCloud.
[...Games industry analyst Piers] Harding-Rolls points out that cloud gaming of this type has already been attempted, 10 years ago, with a service called OnLive.
It was reasonably successful, perhaps even ahead of its time, but it went the way of the dodo. Partly because back then internet infrastructure was not as robust as it is today, and connection speeds were slower.
"It cost them too much to stream the content, and that left them with very little room to manoeuvre in terms of acquiring content," says Mr Harding-Rolls.
And that content, is make or break.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 08, @11:14PM (3 children)
The only things that should be streamed are videos of cats and videos of people fucking. No matter where you move, you personally will never have a ping time good enough to play games that don't suck via streaming. It may look like you do when you test it, your ISP may swear you should five nines of the time, but every time you fire up a game their network will congest and you will get pwned and teabagged by a teenager.
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Friday November 08, @11:30PM
You can stream Civilization VII.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 08, @11:52PM (1 child)
Not true, I have been streaming games for years and it works just fine.
It's true I get pwned and teabagged more often than not, but nethack hasn't been a teenager in over a decade.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday November 09, @12:03AM
Comments like this make me wish I remembered what mad genius suggested the Touche mod.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday November 08, @11:29PM
Nintendo Switch is designed for offline gaming, even as a wifi party...
I can do the same trick with a powerful computer in my kitchen. Streaming recipe is: put an ffmeg, openbroadcast and nginx into to pot, stir some configuration, use a grabber hardware to connect a real console or big windows heater to the contraption. Stitch with some ssh for tunneling input back.
https://www.freebsdnews.com/2019/06/13/how-to-freebsd-live-video-server/ [freebsdnews.com] but it should be close easy to that on Linux too.
And most importantly: keep every piece of hardware under your control. Always.
