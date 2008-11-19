As well as not being able to spend as long at his computer as he once did, Mr Kamma also didn't have free reign over the household TV like before.

So, he turned to cloud gaming, which allowed him to stream video games to a simple laptop computer. Anywhere he went, he could still have access to his favourite games.

Mr Kamma lives in Germany. The streaming service he chose, Shadow, allowed him to set up a remote PC on a server somewhere in The Netherlands.

He could install games on the server and connect to it via his computer, which displayed the game screen and allowed him to control his character.

"I can play it everywhere, I can play it at work if I have free time there," he says.

That's what cloud gaming is - your game runs on a powerful computer somewhere else and you just connect to it.

It means players can access big, processor-hungry games on simple devices - cheap tablet computers, even.

While such a set-up has been possible for some time, cloud gaming will soon be available from Google, and Microsoft as well.

This month Google will launch its Stadia service in the US, UK, Europe and Canada, and Microsoft has just begun previewing its Project xCloud.

[...Games industry analyst Piers] Harding-Rolls points out that cloud gaming of this type has already been attempted, 10 years ago, with a service called OnLive.

It was reasonably successful, perhaps even ahead of its time, but it went the way of the dodo. Partly because back then internet infrastructure was not as robust as it is today, and connection speeds were slower.

"It cost them too much to stream the content, and that left them with very little room to manoeuvre in terms of acquiring content," says Mr Harding-Rolls.

And that content, is make or break.