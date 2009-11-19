19/11/09/0524232 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 09, @10:06PM
from the Betteridge-says-nope dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Could the world cope if GPS stopped working?
What would happen if GPS - the Global Positioning System - stopped working?
For a start, we would all have to engage our brains and pay attention to the world around us when getting from A to B. Perhaps this would be no bad thing: we'd be less likely to drive into rivers or over cliffs through misplaced trust in our navigation devices.
Pick your own favourite story about the kind of idiocy only GPS can enable. Mine is the Swedish couple who misspelled the Italian island of Capri and turned up hundreds of miles away in Carpi, asking where the sea was.
But these are the exceptions.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Saturday November 09, @10:17PM
Does it?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteridge%27s_law_of_headlines [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday November 09, @10:19PM
Most of the effects they describe are at worst temporary, until people re-learn how to do such things without GPS (and face it, most of the routes you drive are routes you drive regularly anyway, so at any time, most people won't look at maps or slow down for signs).
And taxi companies did very well for decades without knowing exactly where every taxi is.
The real problems are where we rely on GPS technologically. For example, in aviation the pre-GPS positioning systems have been found superfluous due to GPS, and therefore cannot be relied on to be available any more. And an airplane cannot simply stop at the side of the road to study the map.
Also, all places that rely on GPS to accurately determine time would get into trouble.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday November 09, @10:19PM
I could at least. As far as my phone knows, it's always at home. I don't have anything against using a map app as a map but I'm not interested in turn-by-turn, GPS-assited navigation nonsense. But then I started driving back when you had to either be able to navigate all on your own or cut off your testicles and ask for directions.
Don't let anyone's hate, negativity, ignorance, or drama stop you from being the asshole you strive to be!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 09, @10:27PM (1 child)
U.S. Navy Brings Back Celestial Navigation Over GPS Fears [soylentnews.org]
A destroyer collision every hour.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday November 09, @10:36PM
A destroyer collision every hour.
The stealth paint is working like a charm
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday November 09, @11:01PM
Just switch to GLONASS, would you? Both Samsung and Huawei support that in most of their devices.
Oh, and a story: Lost tourist finds fame after Iceland GPS mishap
https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-news-from-elsewhere-35482537 [bbc.com]
Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday November 09, @11:01PM
I remember dead reckoning my way around the city. Not always the most efficient, but you generally got where you were going.
On the roads, most folks would be fine doing their day to day stuff. Younger ones would spend some time getting lost as they developed some basic navigational skills (and learned to pay more attention) without maps is all.
Boats and Planes especially would have to dredge up some older skills and methods. Pretty sure those are still in place though, just not the primary way of doing things these days.
Playing Ingress would be challenging though.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity