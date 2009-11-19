TrendMicro has an announced a security incident where an employee was stealing consumer customer information and selling it to a third-party to use in tech support scams.

In August 2019, TrendMicro learned that some of their customers running home security solutions were receiving tech support scam phone calls that impersonated TrendMicro tech support agents.

The scammers utilized information in these calls that led TrendMicro to believe that this was more than a random phone call and that it could have been an insider threat.

"The information that the criminals reportedly possessed in these scam calls led us to suspect a coordinated attack. "

After conducting an investigation, it was determined in October that these phone calls were caused by a TrendMicro employee performing unauthorized access to a customer support database, stealing consumer customer information, and selling it to third-party tech support scammers.