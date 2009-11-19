from the windows-tco dept.
Brian Krebs summarizes a report about increased deaths due to Microsoft products, which have been implicated in several service outages at various hospitals. These outages have resulted in a measurable increase in fatality.
Researchers at Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management took the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) list of healthcare data breaches and used it to drill down on data about patient mortality rates at more than 3,000 Medicare-certified hospitals, about 10 percent of which had experienced a data breach.
As PBS noted in its coverage of the Vanderbilt study, after data breaches as many as 36 additional deaths per 10,000 heart attacks occurred annually at the hundreds of hospitals examined.
The researchers found that for care centers that experienced a breach, it took an additional 2.7 minutes for suspected heart attack patients to receive an electrocardiogram.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 10, @02:32PM (1 child)
How about the hospital response times during football playoffs and finals?
I know they've shown uptick in fatal heart attacks during games, and I've personally experienced a 4 hour ER wait time during a playoff game, mysteriously the waiting room started being seen very very quickly after New England went ahead by 8, deciding the game. At least they let us watch the game while waiting.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Sunday November 10, @03:02PM
Which country are you referring to? The context matters so we know if you mean that 4 hours was a long wait or a short wait.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 10, @02:42PM
Let's pretend that Microsoft products play no role in this problem. Let's concentrate on one question: WTF are critical systems exposed to the internet? Hospitals should have two entirely different networks if they require internet connectivity. One for the internet, public relations, patient convenience, and whatever. The critical stuff cannot, and will not connect to the internet.
In 1774, the British told us to surrender our arms. So, we shot them. ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 10, @03:15PM (1 child)
What's the alternative? A bunch of racist, handicapped-hating, homosexual bathroom rapist incels with their open sores software? Making the tools available to allow women to learn computing and build their own operating systems free of charge just proves how much they hate women. Real men who have plenty of sex with women know that the best way get women involved in computing is to charge them hundreds of dollars per year for closed-source subscription-based compiler collections and operating systems.
We should get Boeing involved in hospital information infrastructure. Their proven safety record in aerospace and cherry popping score will solve this problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 10, @03:29PM
There. FTFY, you insensitive clod! Your ableist bigotry is showing!
Sheesh!